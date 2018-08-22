Survival Drama ‘When We Were Lost’ in Development With Greg Silverman

Teen survival drama “When We Were Lost” is in development with former Warner Bros. Pictures president Greg Silverman through his Stampede media company.

Stampede has optioned the film rights to the novel by British author Kevin Wignall. The story centers on 19 teenagers who survive a plane crash bound for Costa Rica and combines elements of William Golding’s iconic novel “Lord of the Flies” and the hit show “Lost” when unforeseen circumstances quickly come into play and force the teenagers into survival mode while the hope of being rescued dims each day.

“When We Were Lost” is being published by Jimmy Paterson Books, an imprint of Little, Brown, and will hit shelves in the spring.

Stampede recently acquired the rights to the female-driven horror thriller “This Red Fire” by author Nicolina Torres and also recently announced the acquisition of two novels for development: James Riley’s young adult fantasy series “Revenge of Magic” and Minnie Darke’s romantic comedy “Star-Crossed.”

Silverman is CEO and co-chairman at Stampede with Gideon Yu, former CFO of Facebook and YouTube and co-owner of the San Francisco 49ers, as its co-chairman and lead investor. While at Warner Bros., Silverman championed a slate of 2018 films including “Crazy Rich Asians” and “The Meg.”

ICM Partners represented the sale of “When We Were Lost” to Stampede. Wignall’s recently published book, “To Die in Vienna,” was sold to Focus Features with Jake Gyllenhaal attached to star in and produce the movie version through his Nine Stories banner.