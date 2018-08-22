You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Survival Drama ‘When We Were Lost’ in Development With Greg Silverman

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Greg Silverman
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Teen survival drama “When We Were Lost” is in development with former Warner Bros. Pictures president Greg Silverman through his Stampede media company.

Stampede has optioned the film rights to the novel by British author Kevin Wignall. The story centers on 19 teenagers who survive a plane crash bound for Costa Rica and combines elements of William Golding’s iconic novel “Lord of the Flies” and the hit show “Lost” when unforeseen circumstances quickly come into play and force the teenagers into survival mode while the hope of being rescued dims each day.

“When We Were Lost” is being published by Jimmy Paterson Books, an imprint of Little, Brown, and will hit shelves in the spring.

Stampede recently acquired the rights to the female-driven horror thriller “This Red Fire” by author Nicolina Torres and also recently announced the acquisition of two novels for development: James Riley’s young adult fantasy series “Revenge of Magic” and Minnie Darke’s romantic comedy “Star-Crossed.”

Silverman is CEO and co-chairman at Stampede with Gideon Yu, former CFO of Facebook and YouTube and co-owner of the San Francisco 49ers, as its co-chairman and lead investor. While at Warner Bros., Silverman championed a slate of 2018 films including “Crazy Rich Asians” and “The Meg.”

ICM Partners represented the sale of “When We Were Lost” to Stampede. Wignall’s recently published book, “To Die in Vienna,” was sold to Focus Features with Jake Gyllenhaal attached to star in and produce the movie version through his Nine Stories banner.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Film

  • Greg Silverman

    Survival Drama 'When We Were Lost' in Development With Greg Silverman

    Teen survival drama “When We Were Lost” is in development with former Warner Bros. Pictures president Greg Silverman through his Stampede media company. Stampede has optioned the film rights to the novel by British author Kevin Wignall. The story centers on 19 teenagers who survive a plane crash bound for Costa Rica and combines elements […]

  • Chile's 'Princesita' to Open Raindance Film

    Chile's 'Princesita' to Open Raindance Film Festival

    Teen survival drama “When We Were Lost” is in development with former Warner Bros. Pictures president Greg Silverman through his Stampede media company. Stampede has optioned the film rights to the novel by British author Kevin Wignall. The story centers on 19 teenagers who survive a plane crash bound for Costa Rica and combines elements […]

  • Set del film "Loro" di Paolo

    Silvio Berlusconi Movie 'Loro' Bought by Sundance Selects

    Teen survival drama “When We Were Lost” is in development with former Warner Bros. Pictures president Greg Silverman through his Stampede media company. Stampede has optioned the film rights to the novel by British author Kevin Wignall. The story centers on 19 teenagers who survive a plane crash bound for Costa Rica and combines elements […]

  • John Lithgow to Play Roger Ailes

    John Lithgow to Play Roger Ailes in Fox News Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    Teen survival drama “When We Were Lost” is in development with former Warner Bros. Pictures president Greg Silverman through his Stampede media company. Stampede has optioned the film rights to the novel by British author Kevin Wignall. The story centers on 19 teenagers who survive a plane crash bound for Costa Rica and combines elements […]

  • Ben Kingsley stars as Adolf Eichmann

    Film Review: 'Operation Finale'

    Teen survival drama “When We Were Lost” is in development with former Warner Bros. Pictures president Greg Silverman through his Stampede media company. Stampede has optioned the film rights to the novel by British author Kevin Wignall. The story centers on 19 teenagers who survive a plane crash bound for Costa Rica and combines elements […]

  • Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero Review

    Palm Springs Intl. Animation Festival to Kick Off Sophomore Year

    Teen survival drama “When We Were Lost” is in development with former Warner Bros. Pictures president Greg Silverman through his Stampede media company. Stampede has optioned the film rights to the novel by British author Kevin Wignall. The story centers on 19 teenagers who survive a plane crash bound for Costa Rica and combines elements […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad