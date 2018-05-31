What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2018

Several national treasures are coming to Netflix in June, but only one stars Nicolas Cage and Diane Kruger. Other gems set to hit the streaming service next month besides “National Treasure” include Disney animated classics “101 Dalmatians” and “Tarzan,” as well as Colin Firth-starrer “The King’s Speech” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”
Incoming television shows include Season 8 of “Portlandia,” Season 14 of “Grey’s Anatomy,” and Season 5 of Marvel’s “Agents of SHIELD.” “Queer Eye” Season 2 and “The Break With Michelle Wolf” Season 1 are among the original series set to debut on the streaming platform.
Check out the full list of incoming titles below.
June 1
Assassination Games
Blue Jasmine
Busted! (Season Finale)
101 Dalmatians
George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
He Named Me Malala
Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
Just Friends
Miracle
National Treasure
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
November 13: Attack on Paris
Outside In
Righteous Kill
Rumor Has It
Singularity
Taking Lives
Terms and Conditions May Apply
The Boy
The Covenant
The Departed
The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure
June 2
The King’s Speech
June 3
The Break with Michelle Wolf
June 5
Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok
June 7
Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2
The Night Shift: Season 4
June 8
Alex Strangelove
Ali’s Wedding
Marcella: Season 2
Sense8: The Series Finale
The Hollow
The Staircase
Treehouse Detectives
June 9
Wynonna Earp: Season 2
June 10
Portlandia: Season 8
June 14
Cutie and the Boxer
Marlon: Season 1
June 15
La Hora Final
Lust Stories
Maktub
Queer Eye: Season 2
Set It Up
Step Up 2: The Streets
Sunday’s Illness
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
The Range: Part 5
True: Magical Friends
True: Wonderful Wishes
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6
June 16
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14
June 17
Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sanchez
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5
June 18
Encerrados
June 19
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
June 22
Brain on Fire
Cooking on High
Derren Brown: Miracle
Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2
Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2
Us and Them
June 23
Tarzan
June 24
To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)
June 25
Hotel Transylvania: Season 1
June 26
Secret City
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro
June 29
Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits
GLOW: Season 2
Harvey Street Kids
Kiss Me First
La Foret
La Pena Maxima
Nailed It!: Season 2
Paquita Salas: Season 2
Recovery Boys
TAU
June 30
Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory
Mohawk