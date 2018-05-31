What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2018

Several national treasures are coming to Netflix in June, but only one stars Nicolas Cage and Diane Kruger. Other gems set to hit the streaming service next month besides “National Treasure” include Disney animated classics “101 Dalmatians” and “Tarzan,” as well as Colin Firth-starrer “The King’s Speech” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Incoming television shows include Season 8 of “Portlandia,” Season 14 of “Grey’s Anatomy,” and Season 5 of Marvel’s “Agents of SHIELD.” “Queer Eye” Season 2 and “The Break With Michelle Wolf” Season 1 are among the original series set to debut on the streaming platform.

Check out the full list of incoming titles below.

June 1

Assassination Games

Blue Jasmine

Busted! (Season Finale)

101 Dalmatians

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

He Named Me Malala

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

Just Friends

Miracle

National Treasure

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

November 13: Attack on Paris

Outside In

Righteous Kill

Rumor Has It

Singularity

Taking Lives

Terms and Conditions May Apply

The Boy

The Covenant

The Departed

The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

June 2

The King’s Speech

June 3

The Break with Michelle Wolf

June 5

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok

June 7

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2

The Night Shift: Season 4

June 8

Alex Strangelove

Ali’s Wedding

Marcella: Season 2

Sense8: The Series Finale

The Hollow

The Staircase

Treehouse Detectives

June 9

Wynonna Earp: Season 2

June 10

Portlandia: Season 8

June 14

Cutie and the Boxer

Marlon: Season 1

June 15

La Hora Final

Lust Stories

Maktub

Queer Eye: Season 2

Set It Up

Step Up 2: The Streets

Sunday’s Illness

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

The Range: Part 5

True: Magical Friends

True: Wonderful Wishes

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6

June 16

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14

June 17

Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sanchez

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5

June 18

Encerrados

June 19

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

June 22

Brain on Fire

Cooking on High

Derren Brown: Miracle

Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2

Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2

Us and Them

June 23

Tarzan

June 24

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)

June 25

Hotel Transylvania: Season 1

June 26

Secret City

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro

June 29

Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits

GLOW: Season 2

Harvey Street Kids

Kiss Me First

La Foret

La Pena Maxima

Nailed It!: Season 2

Paquita Salas: Season 2

Recovery Boys

TAU

June 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory

Mohawk