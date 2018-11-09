You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Westworld’ Location at Paramount Ranch Burns Down

A group of tourists ride horses through the Western Town in Paramount Ranch in Agoura, California, USA, 31 March 2017. The Western Town formerly owned by Paramount Studios has been a film location in the Santa Monica Mountains outside Los Angeles since 1923 and continues to be used to film movies and television shows. Most recently portions of the Golden Globe nominated television series 'Westworld' were filmed here. The property is now owned by the National Park Service as is part of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.Paramount Ranch in Agoura, USA - 31 Mar 2017
CREDIT: MIKE NELSON/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

The historic Western town area at Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, Calif., where productions including “Westworld” have shot, burned down Friday in the Woolsey fire, according to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation area’s Twitter feed.

Westworld” uses the Western town set to shoot its Main Street scenes. The HBO series is also shot at the Melody Ranch in Santa Clarita and in Utah and other locations.

Now part of the National Park Service and open to the public, the ranch has been the site of numerous productions throughout the years and was first started by Paramount Pictures in 1927. Among the films that shot at the ranch were “Caught in the Draft” with Bob Hope, “The Lake House” with Sandra Bullock, and TV shows including “The Mentalist,” “Weeds” and “Quickdraw.”

“Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman” shot there from 1992 to 1997. Before the area was a public park, it was used for car racing in the 1950s as the Paramount Raceway, which was portrayed in the film “The Devil’s Hairpin.”

The Malibu, Calabasas and Agoura areas are all under evacuation due to the fast-moving Woolsey fire, and numerous entertainment figures have been forced to leave the area, battling massive traffic jams. As of noon on Friday, the fire was moving into the Malibu area, where numerous valuable properties are constructed on the bone-dry, brush-covered hills.

