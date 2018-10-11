You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

West Coast IATSE Members Ratify Three-Year Contract

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
iatse-logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of IATSE

West Coast members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees have ratified a three-year successor deal to their master contract.

IATSE announced the ratification of the contract, which includes a 3% hike in annual wage minimums and covers 43,000 members, on Wednesday. The new deal is retroactive to July 31.

Leaders of 12 of the 13 West Coast IATSE locals backed the new three-year tentative agreement with studios and networks. Leaders of Editors Guild Local 700 strongly opposed the deal, saying that it fell short on provisions for turnaround time, funding for the pension plan, and new media residuals from shows aired on streaming services in a rare instance of dissension within IATSE, which usually has presented a united front.

The union said that the new deal includes “broad gains” in several key areas for workers, with no givebacks along with “substantial” enhancements to turn-around, and the option of employer-provided round-trip transportation or housing after long work days. It also said the contract contains significant improvements to working conditions on a wide variety of streaming productions.

“This contract is a vital step forward in the continued financial health of our retirement benefits and maintains our robust health benefits, with no increased costs to members” said IATSE International president Matthew D. Loeb. “I would like to thank the members of the bargaining committee, who put in hundreds of hours of hard work over the last year to get this done. Your dedication to our members’ well-being improves working conditions for everyone working in our industry.”

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Film

  • iatse-logo

    West Coast IATSE Members Ratify Three-Year Contract

    West Coast members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees have ratified a three-year successor deal to their master contract. IATSE announced the ratification of the contract, which includes a 3% hike in annual wage minimums and covers 43,000 members, on Wednesday. The new deal is retroactive to July 31. Leaders of 12 of […]

  • Issa Rae

    Issa Rae to Star in Romantic Comedy 'American Princess'

    West Coast members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees have ratified a three-year successor deal to their master contract. IATSE announced the ratification of the contract, which includes a 3% hike in annual wage minimums and covers 43,000 members, on Wednesday. The new deal is retroactive to July 31. Leaders of 12 of […]

  • Brian Tyree Henry Godzilla vs Kong

    Brian Tyree Henry to Co-Star With Millie Bobby Brown in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' (EXCLUSIVE)

    West Coast members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees have ratified a three-year successor deal to their master contract. IATSE announced the ratification of the contract, which includes a 3% hike in annual wage minimums and covers 43,000 members, on Wednesday. The new deal is retroactive to July 31. Leaders of 12 of […]

  • Megan Ellison Annapurna Pictures

    As Annapurna Stumbles, Billionaire Larry Ellison Exerts Control

    West Coast members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees have ratified a three-year successor deal to their master contract. IATSE announced the ratification of the contract, which includes a 3% hike in annual wage minimums and covers 43,000 members, on Wednesday. The new deal is retroactive to July 31. Leaders of 12 of […]

  • Hurricane Michael

    Hurricane Michael Forces Movie Theater Closures in Florida, Georgia

    West Coast members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees have ratified a three-year successor deal to their master contract. IATSE announced the ratification of the contract, which includes a 3% hike in annual wage minimums and covers 43,000 members, on Wednesday. The new deal is retroactive to July 31. Leaders of 12 of […]

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga's 'Star Is Born' Soundtrack Looking at Monster First-Week Sales

    West Coast members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees have ratified a three-year successor deal to their master contract. IATSE announced the ratification of the contract, which includes a 3% hike in annual wage minimums and covers 43,000 members, on Wednesday. The new deal is retroactive to July 31. Leaders of 12 of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad