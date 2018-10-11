West Coast IATSE Members Ratify Three-Year Contract

West Coast members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees have ratified a three-year successor deal to their master contract.

IATSE announced the ratification of the contract, which includes a 3% hike in annual wage minimums and covers 43,000 members, on Wednesday. The new deal is retroactive to July 31.

Leaders of 12 of the 13 West Coast IATSE locals backed the new three-year tentative agreement with studios and networks. Leaders of Editors Guild Local 700 strongly opposed the deal, saying that it fell short on provisions for turnaround time, funding for the pension plan, and new media residuals from shows aired on streaming services in a rare instance of dissension within IATSE, which usually has presented a united front.

The union said that the new deal includes “broad gains” in several key areas for workers, with no givebacks along with “substantial” enhancements to turn-around, and the option of employer-provided round-trip transportation or housing after long work days. It also said the contract contains significant improvements to working conditions on a wide variety of streaming productions.

“This contract is a vital step forward in the continued financial health of our retirement benefits and maintains our robust health benefits, with no increased costs to members” said IATSE International president Matthew D. Loeb. “I would like to thank the members of the bargaining committee, who put in hundreds of hours of hard work over the last year to get this done. Your dedication to our members’ well-being improves working conditions for everyone working in our industry.”