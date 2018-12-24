×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Steve Carell’s ‘Welcome to Marwen’ to Lose $50 Million at Box Office

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Welcome to Marwen
CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal Pictures

It’s shaping up to be a pretty bleak holiday season for Steve Carell and Robert Zemeckis after “Welcome to Marwen” flopped last weekend in spectacular fashion. The $40 million drama about a man’s attempts to overcome his PTSD is one of the biggest bombs of the year, debuting to a disastrous $2.4 million from 1,191 theaters. It stands to lose between $45 million to $50 million when marketing and distribution costs are taken into account, according to rival studio executives, an embarrassing result for both Carell and Zemeckis.

Welcome to Marwen” is also the worst wide-release major studio debut of 2018 — tying with Johnny Knoxville’s dud “Action Point” for that ignominious distinction — and a career-worst wide-release start for the A-list actor and the director. Compounding the pervasive air of disaster, “Welcome to Marwen” is the second big turkey for Universal Studios in as many weeks. The studio also stands to lose $125 million-plus on “Mortal Engines,” a Peter Jackson fantasy that has grossed an anemic $54.3 million globally.

Universal did limit its exposure on “Welcome to Marwen.” The film is co-financed by DreamWorks and its slate financing partner Perfect World is an investor. Despite ending the year on a sour note, Universal has fielded a number of hits, including “Halloween,” “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch,” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Related

Exhibitors have been privately warning that “Welcome to Marwen” was shaping up to be a bust after previewing the picture. The studio will have trouble holding screens for the film in the coming days and weeks because it’s a competitive time of year and theaters will want to give space to holiday hits such as “Aquaman” and “Mary Poppins Returns.”

“Welcome to Marwen” centers on the true story of Mark Hogancamp, a man who recovered from a brutal assault by creating a miniature World War II-era village and populating it with figurines. Reviews were not kind. The film holds a meagre 25% “rotten” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics such as Variety’s Owen Gleiberman faulting the film for being dramatically inert.

“The film is far from incompetent, and it brims with ambition, but too much of the time what’s happening just sits there,”Gleiberman wrote. “It’s a lavishly odd concoction, like a feel-good movie for OCD miniature-world Barbie-doll fetishists.”

It also continues a downward trajectory at the box office for both Zemeckis and Carell. After creating commercials smashes such as “Forest Gump” and “What Lies Beneath” in the 1990s and early aughts, Zemeckis has faltered of late. His recent films such as “Allied” and “The Walk” have bombed, with only the Denzel Washington drama “Flight” managing to find an audience. Carell has been successful as the voice of Gru in the “Despicable Me” movies, but recent starring vehicles such as “Beautiful Boy” and “Battle of the Sexes” have fared poorly. The actor has a key supporting role playing Donald Rumsfeld in “Vice,” a satire about Dick Cheney that opens on Christmas.

Popular on Variety

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

More Film

  • Welcome to Marwen

    Steve Carell's 'Welcome to Marwen' to Lose $50 Million at Box Office

    It’s shaping up to be a pretty bleak holiday season for Steve Carell and Robert Zemeckis after “Welcome to Marwen” flopped last weekend in spectacular fashion. The $40 million drama about a man’s attempts to overcome his PTSD is one of the biggest bombs of the year, debuting to a disastrous $2.4 million from 1,191 [...]

  • Aquaman

    What 'Aquaman' Means for the Future of DC's Cinematic Universe

    Can “Aquaman” save the DC Universe? Every time Warner Bros. releases a new Justice League adventure, it’s become de rigueur to ask what the film’s box office results mean for the studio’s on-going attempts to fashion together a Marvel alternative. It may be frustrating for the powers that be at DC, but it’s a valid [...]

  • Panic at the Disco! Frontman Brendon

    Celebs Recount Fond Video Game Memories

    For many people, the holidays bring with them fond memories of video game firsts: time playing with your family, new gaming systems revealed amidst shredded papers and squeals of delight, long snowbound days lounging through a favorite title. Over the summer, we asked Twitter for their favorite memories and were awarded with lovely stories of [...]

  • Pecado Films Prepares First TV Production,

    Pecado Films Moves Into TV Production with Feminist Comedy ‘The P.A.’

    MADRID —  In an emblematic move for Spain’s film industry, José Alba’s Pecado Films, producer of “Gernika” and San Sebastian breakout “Journey to A Mother’s Room,” is moving into TV production with a series type in ever-larger demand in Spain: Social issue half-hour comedies. With “Arde Madrid,” a comedy about Ava Gardner’s domestic entourage during [...]

  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

    China Box Office: ‘Spider-Verse’ Shoots to Opening Weekend Victory

    “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” flew to the top of China’s box office this weekend, earning $26 million. That marked the fourth-largest opening of all time for an animated Hollywood film in the Middle Kingdom. It also marked the best opening of the year for a foreign animated feature. The figure beat earlier studio projections of [...]

  • 'Swing Kids' Review: Genres Collide in

    Film Review: 'Swing Kids'

    If you only see one Korean War tap-dance musical this year, well, you’re probably watching “Swing Kids.” A brash, busy and often bizarre genre mashup from South Korean blockbuster merchant Kang Hyeong-Cheol, this far-fetched tale of an African-American G.I. finding terpsichorean kinship with a group of Asian misfits in a POW camp brings a bit [...]

  • Aquaman

    Box Office: 'Aquaman' Maintains Overseas Reign With $91 Million, 'Spider-Verse' Leads in China

    “Aquaman” retained its reign at the international box office for the third consecutive weekend, generating another $91.3 million from 70 overseas territories. James Wan’s superhero adventure starring Jason Momoa has now amassed $482.8 million, with $410.7 million of that number coming from foreign markets. China accounted for $23.3 million of this weekend’s bounty, bringing “Aquaman’s” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad