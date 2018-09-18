‘Watergate’ Opening Double Exposure Investigative Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

Charles Ferguson’s “Watergate” will open the Double Exposure Investigative Film Festival on Oct. 10 at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

Alexis Bloom’s “Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes” will close the festival on Oct. 13 at the Naval Heritage Center in Washington, D.C., which will be the site for all films after opening night.

“Ghost Fleet,” directed by Shannon Service and Jeffrey Waldron is the festival centerpiece on Oct. 12. The festival will host a special screening of “The Panama Papers,” directed by Alex Winter, on Oct. 13.

Ferguson won an Oscar for “Inside Job,” a 2010 film that examined the corruption at the root of the financial crisis. His new film is titled “Watergate — Or: How We Learned to Stop an Out of Control President,” which screened at Telluride on Aug. 31 in advance of a theatrical release on Oct. 12 and a Nov. 2 television bow on History.

The festival, now in its fourth year, will also screen “Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram;” “Roll Red Roll,” about a high school sexual assault case; “The Feeling of Being Watched;” “The Truth about Killer Robots” by Maxim Pozdorovkin; “A Woman Captured,” by Bernadett Tuza-Ritter; “Of Fathers and Sons,” which centers on a radical Islamist family; Katrine Philps’ “False Confesssions”; Hao Wu’s “The People’s Republic of Desire”; and James Longley’s Afghanistan story “Angels Are Made of Light.”

“This is an extraordinary moment for investigative filmmaking. We are finding more and more filmmakers integrating journalistic practice into their storytelling, and more journalists moving into the visual realm,” said Double Exposure co-creator and co-director, Sky Sitney. “Each film on our slate not only tells an urgent story in itself, but shapes that story through a riveting, new visual language that stands at a crossroads between these two distinct practices.”