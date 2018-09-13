Warner Bros. Promotes Pam Lifford to President of New Global Brands and Experiences Division

Dave McNary

Pam Lifford
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has promoted Pam Lifford, the president of its consumer products operation, to a new post as president of global brands and experiences.

The new position, announced on Thursday by Warner Bros. chairman-CEO Kevin Tsujihara, will have responsibility over Warner Bros. Consumer Products, DC, themed entertainment, and a new global franchise team.

Warner Bros. said the formation of the “global brands and experiences” unit is part of its ongoing initiatives to move its businesses and products closer to the consumer.

“With competition for consumers’ attention more intense than ever, and brand awareness and loyalty more important than ever, this is a great way to help focus on creating opportunities for fans to meaningfully interact with our brands and franchises at a level beyond the screen,” Tsujihara said. “Pam has deep experience across consumer products and building emotional connections with fans, and in the two years she’s been at Warner Bros., has proven herself and her vision. I’m excited to have her bring that vision to this new business.”

Lifford joined the studio in 2016. In the new post, she’s charged with developing all-new fan-engagement opportunities as well as working to align the current fan-focused activities of consumer products, themed entertainment, and DC. She’ll also collaborate with all divisions of the studio and coordinate with WarnerMedia sister companies HBO and Turner.



“This is an incredible opportunity for us to super-serve our fans across a variety of platforms and venues throughout their lifetimes,” she said. “Warner Bros. has world-class characters and brands that are beloved around the world — from our licensed DC Super Heroes and the Looney Tunes and Hanna Barbera animated superstars to a library of over 10,000 films and TV shows — and we’re now making it a priority to bring these properties to fans in new and exciting ways. I’m thrilled to take on this challenge and look forward to working with my colleagues across the studio to make this new business a great success.”

Lifford is not replacing Diane Nelson, who left in June, as president of DC. That post has remained unfilled.

The day-to-day operation of DC will continue to be run by publisher-chief creative officer Jim Lee and publisher Dan DiDio, who both now report to Lifford. Consumer Products will be led by its current management team. The Wizarding World franchise will continue to be overseen separately by Josh Berger, president and managing director of Warner Bros. UK, Ireland, and Spain, and president of Harry Potter Global Franchise Development, reporting directly to Tsujihara.

Warner Bros. said in her first year at the studio, Lifford increased overall business by 47% and has continued a consistent growth trajectory through her second and current year. Prior to coming to Warner Bros., she spent 12 years at Disney. She previously held posts at Quiksilver, Road Runner Sports, and Nike.

  

    Warner Bros. Promotes Pam Lifford to President of New Global Brands and Experiences Division

