Warner Bros., Bron Strike $100 Million Co-Financing Deal

Warner Bros. and Bron Creative have closed a $100 million co-financing deal for five movies, including Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule” and Rebel Wilson’s “Isn’t It Romantic.”

The deal, announced on Tuesday, also covers the “Joker” origin film starring Joaquin Phoenix; crime drama “The Kitchen,” with Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish; action-comedy “Superintelligence,” toplined by McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, and James Corden; and the tentatively titled “Torrance.” It expands Warner’s relationship with Bron Creative, which previously co-financed New Line’s “The Good Liar, directed by Bill Condon and starring Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen, to be released on Nov. 15, 2019.

Bron Creative is a joint venture between Bron Studios, led by Aaron L. Gilbert, and Creative Wealth Media, led by Jason Cloth. Gilbert and/or Cloth will serve as executive producers on these upcoming movies.

“Aaron and the team at Bron have been great partners with us on ‘The Good Liar’ and we are happy to continue our partnership on these additional films,” said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

Bron’s producing credits include “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” “A Simple Favor,” “The Birth of a Nation,” “Fences,” “Roman J. Israel, Esq.,” and the upcoming Tom Hanks war drama “Greyhound.”

“I’m excited about expanding our relationship with Warner Bros.,” Gilbert said. “They have continued to be great collaborative partners and we feel they have put together a strong curated group of films for the global market.”

Cloth said in a statement, “The performance of Warner Bros. films speaks for itself. This is a studio and team with an unequivocal understanding of how to make and deliver hits. It’s a wonderful privilege to be partnered with an iconic brand that boldly continues to evolve, create, and champion storytelling at the highest level.”