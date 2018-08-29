‘Walking Dead’ Effects Specialist Greg Nicotero Joins ‘Spawn’ Movie

Greg Nicotero, director and effects specialist for “The Walking Dead,” has come on board to create the design for Todd McFarlane’s “Spawn” horror-fantasy movie.

The deal for Nicotero and his company KNB EFX was announced Wednesday. McFarlane, Nicotero, and KNB EFX Group worked together on the 1997 “Spawn” movie.

“I’m a long-time fan of Greg’s work and the projects his company, KNB, has done throughout the years,” said McFarlane. “Working with him once again, to re-invent the Spawn ‘look’ so it will match the supernatural theme in the movie, is going to be a fun process.”

Jamie Foxx has been cast as Spawn and Jeremy Renner will play Twitch in the new film, which marks McFarlane’s film directorial debut. McFarlane announced last year that he was partnering with Jason Blum and Blumhouse Productions, best known for “Get Out,” “Split” and “The Purge” franchise, to develop a feature film about the Spawn comic character created by McFarlane.

McFarlane’s Spawn first appeared in print in 1992. In 1997, New Line adapted the character into a feature film starring Michael Jai White. HBO also aired an animated series that lasted for three seasons, each with six episodes, and earned two Emmy Awards.

In the comics, Spawn is a human-turned-Hellspawn who possesses superhuman strength and speed, and near immortality. Spawn also has the ability to teleport, shapeshift, and heal.

Nicotero is the executive producer, special make-up effects supervisor, and primary director on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead.” Nicotero has directed 25 episodes of “The Walking Dead.”