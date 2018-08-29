‘Walking Dead’ Effects Specialist Greg Nicotero Joins ‘Spawn’ Movie

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Greg Nicotero Spawn
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Greg Nicotero, director and effects specialist for “The Walking Dead,” has come on board to create the design for Todd McFarlane’s “Spawn” horror-fantasy movie.

The deal for Nicotero and his company KNB EFX was announced Wednesday. McFarlane, Nicotero, and KNB EFX Group worked together on the 1997 “Spawn” movie.

“I’m a long-time fan of Greg’s work and the projects his company, KNB, has done throughout the years,” said McFarlane. “Working with him once again, to re-invent the Spawn ‘look’ so it will match the supernatural theme in the movie, is going to be a fun process.”

Jamie Foxx has been cast as Spawn and Jeremy Renner will play Twitch in the new film, which marks McFarlane’s film directorial debut. McFarlane announced last year that he was partnering with Jason Blum and Blumhouse Productions, best known for “Get Out,” “Split” and “The Purge” franchise, to develop a feature film about the Spawn comic character created by McFarlane.

McFarlane’s Spawn first appeared in print in 1992. In 1997, New Line adapted the character into a feature film starring Michael Jai White. HBO also aired an animated series that lasted for three seasons, each with six episodes, and earned two Emmy Awards.

In the comics, Spawn is a human-turned-Hellspawn who possesses superhuman strength and speed, and near immortality. Spawn also has the ability to teleport, shapeshift, and heal.

Nicotero is the executive producer, special make-up effects supervisor, and primary director on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead.” Nicotero has directed 25 episodes of “The Walking Dead.”

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

More Film

  • Jennifer Garner Peppermint

    Jennifer Garner in 'Peppermint': 'You Feel Her Pain Every Time She Takes a Punch'

    Greg Nicotero, director and effects specialist for “The Walking Dead,” has come on board to create the design for Todd McFarlane’s “Spawn” horror-fantasy movie. The deal for Nicotero and his company KNB EFX was announced Wednesday. McFarlane, Nicotero, and KNB EFX Group worked together on the 1997 “Spawn” movie. “I’m a long-time fan of Greg’s […]

  • First Man

    Venice Film Review: Ryan Gosling in 'First Man'

    Greg Nicotero, director and effects specialist for “The Walking Dead,” has come on board to create the design for Todd McFarlane’s “Spawn” horror-fantasy movie. The deal for Nicotero and his company KNB EFX was announced Wednesday. McFarlane, Nicotero, and KNB EFX Group worked together on the 1997 “Spawn” movie. “I’m a long-time fan of Greg’s […]

  • Greg Nicotero Spawn

    'Walking Dead' Effects Specialist Greg Nicotero Joins 'Spawn' Movie

    Greg Nicotero, director and effects specialist for “The Walking Dead,” has come on board to create the design for Todd McFarlane’s “Spawn” horror-fantasy movie. The deal for Nicotero and his company KNB EFX was announced Wednesday. McFarlane, Nicotero, and KNB EFX Group worked together on the 1997 “Spawn” movie. “I’m a long-time fan of Greg’s […]

  • Dwayne Johnson

    Dwayne Johnson to Star as Hawaiian King Kamehameha in Robert Zemeckis' 'The King'

    Greg Nicotero, director and effects specialist for “The Walking Dead,” has come on board to create the design for Todd McFarlane’s “Spawn” horror-fantasy movie. The deal for Nicotero and his company KNB EFX was announced Wednesday. McFarlane, Nicotero, and KNB EFX Group worked together on the 1997 “Spawn” movie. “I’m a long-time fan of Greg’s […]

  • Nick JonasMTV Movie & TV Awards,

    Nick Jonas Joins STX's 'UglyDolls' Movie

    Greg Nicotero, director and effects specialist for “The Walking Dead,” has come on board to create the design for Todd McFarlane’s “Spawn” horror-fantasy movie. The deal for Nicotero and his company KNB EFX was announced Wednesday. McFarlane, Nicotero, and KNB EFX Group worked together on the 1997 “Spawn” movie. “I’m a long-time fan of Greg’s […]

  • aKasha, Venice Film Festival

    Venice: Two Refugee Sudanese Actors Unable to Attend Film Premiere

    Greg Nicotero, director and effects specialist for “The Walking Dead,” has come on board to create the design for Todd McFarlane’s “Spawn” horror-fantasy movie. The deal for Nicotero and his company KNB EFX was announced Wednesday. McFarlane, Nicotero, and KNB EFX Group worked together on the 1997 “Spawn” movie. “I’m a long-time fan of Greg’s […]

  • Alex Wolff, Dominique Fishback

    Alex Wolff, Dominique Fishback to Receive San Diego Festival Honors

    Greg Nicotero, director and effects specialist for “The Walking Dead,” has come on board to create the design for Todd McFarlane’s “Spawn” horror-fantasy movie. The deal for Nicotero and his company KNB EFX was announced Wednesday. McFarlane, Nicotero, and KNB EFX Group worked together on the 1997 “Spawn” movie. “I’m a long-time fan of Greg’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad