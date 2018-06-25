You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Robert de Niro, Lupita Nyong’o, Pink Among 2019 Walk of Fame Honorees

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the Walk of Fame Class of 2019 on Monday.

For film honors, Alan Arkin, Kristen Bell, Daniel Craig, Robert De Niro, Guillermo del Toro, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Tyler Perry, and Gena Rowlands were selected.

In the television category, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Candice Bergen, Guy Fieri, Terrence Howard, Stacy Keach, Sid and Marty Krofft, Lucy Liu, Mandy Moore, Dianne Wiest, and Julia Child (posthumously) will receive stars along Hollywood Blvd.

Recipients in the recording group include Michael Buble, Cypress Hill, the Lettermen, Faith Hill, Tommy Mottola, P!nk, and Teddy Riley. Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, and Emmylou Harris will also receive a star together for “Trio,” and Jackie Wilson will be honored posthumously.

Idina Menzel, Cedric the Entertainer, Judith Light, and Paul Sorvino will be recognized in the live theater/live performance category.

Television producer and Walk of Famer himself Vin Di Bona, chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Committee this year, revealed the honorees with Leron Gubler, president and CEO for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce as well as the emcee of the Walk of Fame ceremonies.

“The Committee always tries to select a group of talented honorees that appeal in various genres of the entertainment world,” Di Bona said. “I feel the Committee has outdone themselves and I know the fans, tourists and the Hollywood community will be pleased with our selections. We are excited to see each and every honoree’s face as they unveil that majestic star on Hollywood’s most famous walkway.”

Dates have not yet been scheduled for the star ceremonies.

