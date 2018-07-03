Vue Buys Movie Theater Chains in Poland and Ireland

Vue International is buying Cinema3D in Poland and Showtime in Ireland, adding 16 sites to its portfolio. The deal will take Vue Entertainment in the U.K. and Ireland to 89 sites and 855 screens, and the Poland and Baltics Multikino portfolio to 48 sites and 342 screens.

Headquartered in the U.K., Vue has a presence in ten countries spanning Europe and Taiwan in Asia. It is also planning to build a series of multiplexes in Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom allows movie-going once more. The Polish and Ireland deals are the latest in its European expansion.

Since January 2011 Poland’s Cinema 3D has opened 11 sites with 49 screens and has a further three sites with 20 screens in development. Its movie theaters are located in shopping malls and leisure developments. Showtime’s Ashbourne and Limerick theaters are located in retail parks.

“Since Vue’s inception 15 years ago the business has grown both organically and through a series of acquisitions and today we are managing and operating the most respected brands in major European markets and Taiwan,” said Tim Richards, founder and CEO Vue International. “We remain committed to continued international growth and delivering a premium big screen experience by owning, managing and developing the highest quality cinema assets around the world.”

The Irish and Polish deals were carried out by subsidiaries of Vue International and used existing resources, the company said.