Vue Buys Movie Theater Chains in Poland and Ireland

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Vue
CREDIT: Paul Brown/REX/Shutterstock

Vue International is buying Cinema3D in Poland and Showtime in Ireland, adding 16 sites to its portfolio. The deal will take Vue Entertainment in the U.K. and Ireland to 89 sites and 855 screens, and the Poland and Baltics Multikino portfolio to 48 sites and 342 screens.

Headquartered in the U.K., Vue has a presence in ten countries spanning Europe and Taiwan in Asia. It is also planning to build a series of multiplexes in Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom allows movie-going once more. The Polish and Ireland deals are the latest in its European expansion.

Since January 2011 Poland’s Cinema 3D has opened 11 sites with 49 screens and has a further three sites with 20 screens in development. Its movie theaters are located in shopping malls and leisure developments. Showtime’s Ashbourne and Limerick theaters are located in retail parks.

“Since Vue’s inception 15 years ago the business has grown both organically and through a series of acquisitions and today we are managing and operating the most respected brands in major European markets and Taiwan,” said Tim Richards, founder and CEO Vue International. “We remain committed to continued international growth and delivering a premium big screen experience by owning, managing and developing the highest quality cinema assets around the world.”

The Irish and Polish deals were carried out by subsidiaries of Vue International and used existing resources, the company said.

Popular on Variety

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

More Film

  • First still from the set of

    Czech Producers Urge Politicians to Raise Incentives as Rivalry Heats Up

    Vue International is buying Cinema3D in Poland and Showtime in Ireland, adding 16 sites to its portfolio. The deal will take Vue Entertainment in the U.K. and Ireland to 89 sites and 855 screens, and the Poland and Baltics Multikino portfolio to 48 sites and 342 screens. Headquartered in the U.K., Vue has a presence […]

  • Vue

    Vue Buys Movie Theater Chains in Poland and Ireland

    Vue International is buying Cinema3D in Poland and Showtime in Ireland, adding 16 sites to its portfolio. The deal will take Vue Entertainment in the U.K. and Ireland to 89 sites and 855 screens, and the Poland and Baltics Multikino portfolio to 48 sites and 342 screens. Headquartered in the U.K., Vue has a presence […]

  • iatse-logo

    West Coast IATSE Contract Talks Scheduled to Resume July 24

    Vue International is buying Cinema3D in Poland and Showtime in Ireland, adding 16 sites to its portfolio. The deal will take Vue Entertainment in the U.K. and Ireland to 89 sites and 855 screens, and the Poland and Baltics Multikino portfolio to 48 sites and 342 screens. Headquartered in the U.K., Vue has a presence […]

  • Kevin Macdonald

    Film News Roundup: 'Whitney' Filmmaker Kevin Macdonald Partnering With Docsville

    Vue International is buying Cinema3D in Poland and Showtime in Ireland, adding 16 sites to its portfolio. The deal will take Vue Entertainment in the U.K. and Ireland to 89 sites and 855 screens, and the Poland and Baltics Multikino portfolio to 48 sites and 342 screens. Headquartered in the U.K., Vue has a presence […]

  • 'Greatest Showman' Producer Greg Wells on

    'Greatest Showman' Soundtrack: How 2018's Biggest Album (So Far) Came to Be

    Vue International is buying Cinema3D in Poland and Showtime in Ireland, adding 16 sites to its portfolio. The deal will take Vue Entertainment in the U.K. and Ireland to 89 sites and 855 screens, and the Poland and Baltics Multikino portfolio to 48 sites and 342 screens. Headquartered in the U.K., Vue has a presence […]

  • Robert AramayoDiscovery's 'Harley and the Davidsons'

    'Game of Thrones' Actor Robert Aramayo to Star in 'Eternal Beauty' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Vue International is buying Cinema3D in Poland and Showtime in Ireland, adding 16 sites to its portfolio. The deal will take Vue Entertainment in the U.K. and Ireland to 89 sites and 855 screens, and the Poland and Baltics Multikino portfolio to 48 sites and 342 screens. Headquartered in the U.K., Vue has a presence […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad