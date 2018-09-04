Watch Exclusive Clip of Viola Davis’ New Film ‘Widows’

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All

Viola Davis means business in a clip from her upcoming movie “Widows.”

Davis tells her team of female co-conspirators that they have three days to “look and move like a team of men.”

“All of our work is worth nothing if we don’t move this money and fast,” she says about the $5 million in tupperware boxes.

“There’s not going to be some cozy reunion,” she says. “After this job, we’re done.”

The pic follows a group of widows whose husbands have left them in millions of dollars in debt from past crimes. The clip finds Davis’ character giving the other three widows a rundown of the heist she has convinced them to help her pull off.

“I have issues with stories of people who just get out of bed and start robbing banks,” she told Variety for this week’s cover story. “As an actor, I needed to know what would drive a seemingly together woman to do this, and it always starts with someone reaching bottom.”

Steve McQueen directs the crime drama from a screenplay he wrote with Gillian Flynn. Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Erivo, and Elizabeth Debicki co-star in the pic.

20th Century Fox will release the film on Nov. 16.

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Film

  • Widows

    Watch Exclusive Clip of Viola Davis' New Film 'Widows'

    Viola Davis means business in a clip from her upcoming movie “Widows.” Davis tells her team of female co-conspirators that they have three days to “look and move like a team of men.” “All of our work is worth nothing if we don’t move this money and fast,” she says about the $5 million in […]

  • The Quietude Review

    Venice Film review: 'The Quietude'

    Viola Davis means business in a clip from her upcoming movie “Widows.” Davis tells her team of female co-conspirators that they have three days to “look and move like a team of men.” “All of our work is worth nothing if we don’t move this money and fast,” she says about the $5 million in […]

  • 'A Star Is Born': Oscar Chances

    Oscar Voters Are Sure to Go Gaga for Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born'

    Viola Davis means business in a clip from her upcoming movie “Widows.” Davis tells her team of female co-conspirators that they have three days to “look and move like a team of men.” “All of our work is worth nothing if we don’t move this money and fast,” she says about the $5 million in […]

  • 'Never Look Away' Review: A Midcentury

    Venice Film Review: 'Never Look Away'

    Viola Davis means business in a clip from her upcoming movie “Widows.” Davis tells her team of female co-conspirators that they have three days to “look and move like a team of men.” “All of our work is worth nothing if we don’t move this money and fast,” she says about the $5 million in […]

  • Boarding School Review

    Film Review: 'Boarding School'

    Viola Davis means business in a clip from her upcoming movie “Widows.” Davis tells her team of female co-conspirators that they have three days to “look and move like a team of men.” “All of our work is worth nothing if we don’t move this money and fast,” she says about the $5 million in […]

  • 'Tel Aviv on Fire' Director Sameh

    'Tel Aviv on Fire' Director Sameh Zoabi Talks About His Venice Fest Film

    Viola Davis means business in a clip from her upcoming movie “Widows.” Davis tells her team of female co-conspirators that they have three days to “look and move like a team of men.” “All of our work is worth nothing if we don’t move this money and fast,” she says about the $5 million in […]

  • Jurassic World Incredibles 2 Summer Box

    Summer Box Office Snaps Back After Dismal 2017

    Viola Davis means business in a clip from her upcoming movie “Widows.” Davis tells her team of female co-conspirators that they have three days to “look and move like a team of men.” “All of our work is worth nothing if we don’t move this money and fast,” she says about the $5 million in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad