‘Vikings’ Star Alexander Ludwig Joins Roland Emmerich’s ‘Midway’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alexander Ludwig Midway
CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Alexander Ludwig is set to join the all-star ensemble of Roland Emmerich and Lionsgate’s World War II action pic “Midway,” sources tell Variety.

He joins a cast that already includes Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Ed Skrein, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Darren Criss, and Nick Jonas.

Based on the true story of the Battle of Midway, a turning point in the Pacific theater of World War II, the film chronicles the exploits of the soldiers and aviators involved in the fight. Producers are Emmerich’s Centropolis Entertainment, Harald Kloser, and Mark Gordon.

Details behind Ludwig’s role are currently unknown.

Starlight Entertainment Group and Providence Entertainment Limited are financing the film. U.S. and China theatrical distribution is set with Lionsgate through its Summit Entertainment label stateside and Bona Film Group in Greater China. Production begins next month.

Wes Tooke wrote the script.

Ludwig, who made his big break in the blockbuster hit “The Hunger Games” as Cato, has been one of the stars of the History series “Vikings” since Season 2. Now in its sixth season, he has taken over as the lead of the show.

Other film credits include “Lone Survivor” and “Grown Ups 2.” He is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Film

  • French Female Producers

    Rising Female French Producers Make Their Mark

    Alexander Ludwig is set to join the all-star ensemble of Roland Emmerich and Lionsgate’s World War II action pic “Midway,” sources tell Variety. He joins a cast that already includes Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Ed Skrein, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Darren Criss, and Nick Jonas. Based on the true story of […]

  • Boy Erased Trailer

    Hamptons Film Festival Sets 'Boy Erased' as Closing Night Film

    Alexander Ludwig is set to join the all-star ensemble of Roland Emmerich and Lionsgate’s World War II action pic “Midway,” sources tell Variety. He joins a cast that already includes Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Ed Skrein, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Darren Criss, and Nick Jonas. Based on the true story of […]

  • Bruce Dern photographed by Shayan Asgharnia

    Bruce Dern on 'White Boy Rick,' the Secret of Acting and Trying Always to Be Fair

    Alexander Ludwig is set to join the all-star ensemble of Roland Emmerich and Lionsgate’s World War II action pic “Midway,” sources tell Variety. He joins a cast that already includes Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Ed Skrein, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Darren Criss, and Nick Jonas. Based on the true story of […]

  • Jon Feltheimer, Chief Executive Officer of

    Lionsgate Vice-Chair Says Studio Needs to Get Bigger

    Alexander Ludwig is set to join the all-star ensemble of Roland Emmerich and Lionsgate’s World War II action pic “Midway,” sources tell Variety. He joins a cast that already includes Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Ed Skrein, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Darren Criss, and Nick Jonas. Based on the true story of […]

  • 'The Land of Steady Habits' Review:

    Toronto Film Review: 'The Land of Steady Habits'

    Alexander Ludwig is set to join the all-star ensemble of Roland Emmerich and Lionsgate’s World War II action pic “Midway,” sources tell Variety. He joins a cast that already includes Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Ed Skrein, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Darren Criss, and Nick Jonas. Based on the true story of […]

  • Katherine Waterston, Michael Shannon Thriller 'State

    The Orchard Buys Katherine Waterston Thriller 'State Like Sleep' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Alexander Ludwig is set to join the all-star ensemble of Roland Emmerich and Lionsgate’s World War II action pic “Midway,” sources tell Variety. He joins a cast that already includes Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Ed Skrein, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Darren Criss, and Nick Jonas. Based on the true story of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad