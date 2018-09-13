‘Vikings’ Star Alexander Ludwig Joins Roland Emmerich’s ‘Midway’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Alexander Ludwig is set to join the all-star ensemble of Roland Emmerich and Lionsgate’s World War II action pic “Midway,” sources tell Variety.

He joins a cast that already includes Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Ed Skrein, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Darren Criss, and Nick Jonas.

Based on the true story of the Battle of Midway, a turning point in the Pacific theater of World War II, the film chronicles the exploits of the soldiers and aviators involved in the fight. Producers are Emmerich’s Centropolis Entertainment, Harald Kloser, and Mark Gordon.

Details behind Ludwig’s role are currently unknown.

Starlight Entertainment Group and Providence Entertainment Limited are financing the film. U.S. and China theatrical distribution is set with Lionsgate through its Summit Entertainment label stateside and Bona Film Group in Greater China. Production begins next month.

Wes Tooke wrote the script.

Ludwig, who made his big break in the blockbuster hit “The Hunger Games” as Cato, has been one of the stars of the History series “Vikings” since Season 2. Now in its sixth season, he has taken over as the lead of the show.

Other film credits include “Lone Survivor” and “Grown Ups 2.” He is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.