Viggo Mortensen to Star, Make Directorial Debut in Family Drama ‘Falling’

Viggo Mortensen will write, produce, star, and make his directorial debut in “Falling,” a story of a son’s relationship with his aging father.

Mortensen wrote the screenplay and will play one of the two leading roles. The cast also includes Lance Henriksen and Sverrir Gudnason (“The Girl in the Spider’s Web”). HanWay Films will handle international distribution, and will commence sales at the American Film Market, which opens on Oct. 31. UTA Independent Film Group will oversee the U.S. sale.

“Falling” is produced by Daniel Bekerman of Scythia Films together with Mortensen, who previously produced “Everyone Has a Plan,” “Far From Men,” and “Jauja” through Perceval Pictures.

Mortensen will portray a man who lives with his male partner and their adopted daughter in Southern California. Henriksen will play a farmer whose attitudes and behavior belong to a far more traditional era and family model. When the father travels to Los Angeles for an indefinite stay with his family in order to search for a place to retire, these two very different worlds collide.

Mortensen stars with Mahershala Ali in the upcoming drama “Green Book,” which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and opens Nov. 21 through Universal. He’s received Academy Award nominations for “Eastern Promises” and “Captain Fantastic.” Henriksen’s credits include Bishop in the “Alien” film franchise and Frank Black in Fox television series “Millennium.”

HanWay Films managing director Gabrielle Stewart said, “The industry has always regarded Viggo as a really soulful artist. He is a talented photographer, poet, and musician. His screenplay for ‘Falling’ is a powerful, well-observed family drama. We are thrilled to be part of his promising and exciting directorial debut.”

Mortensen is represented by Theresa Peters at UTA and Lynn Rawlins. Henriksen is repped by APA and Jane Henriksen.