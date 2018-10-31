You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Vietnam Film Business Comes of Age With Action-Thriller ‘Furie’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Arclight Films

Veronica Ngo, who had a brief but memorable role as Paige Tico in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” is returning to her Vietnamese roots with the action-thriller “Furie.”

Ngo, who has credits dating back to 2005’s “Saigon Love Story,” produces, writes, and stars in “Furie.” Arclight Films is selling the movie at the American Film Market, and Well Go USA has bought U.S. rights.

“The appetite for more cross-cultural and strong female empowerment stories is accelerating at a rapid pace,” said Arclight chairman Gary Hamilton. “Now more than ever, it’s important for us at Arclight to bring hidden gems that would not ordinarily be accessible such as ‘Furie’ to audiences around the world. We are thrilled to partner with Well Go USA to showcase Vietnamese filmmaking at its finest. Well Go’s expertise in distributing content for the global audience makes them the perfect partner to put this Asian, female-led thriller on the cinematic map.”

“Furie” is set in modern-day Vietnam and the actors speak Vietnamese in the film. It was shot south of the Mekong River and near Ho Chi Minh City.

In the vein of the Indonesian box office hit “The Raid,” Ngo plays an ex-gangster gangster who retired from the life of crime after the birth of her daughter. Despite lying low in the countryside, she can’t seem to escape her violent past when her daughter is kidnapped — forcing her back into the life she swore she would leave behind.

Related

“I just wanted to do a kidnap movie — something that’s very easy to relate to,” Ngo told Variety. “It’s told from the point of view of the mother, who blames herself.”

Vietnamese native Le Van Kiet directed with veteran stuntman Kefi Abrikh. Kiet has also worked on “The Rich Woman” and “The Lost Tour: Vietnam.” Abrikh’s stunt credits include “Jason Bourne” and “Lucy.”

“We’re hoping for a premiere at Berlin,” Ngo said. “The Vietnamese market is not out in the world yet. What we wanted to portray was [that there’s] a dark world right in front of you, where you can’t tell who the villains are, so we made a deliberate decision to cast non-professionals as the villains.”

Both Ngo and Kiet left Vietnam during their childhoods. Ngo was then raised in Norway and returned to Vietnam in the early 2000s to pursue acting. She starred in “House in the Alley,” “Clash,” “Once Upon a Time,” “Pearls of the Far East,” “The Tailor,” and “Rogue,” a 13-part action series produced by MTV Asia and MediaCorp. Ngo made her U.S. debut in Netflix’s “Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny.” She gained global recognition for her brief appearance in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” as a self-sacrificing pilot for the Resistance.

Ngo and Kiet noted that they’re hoping the film raises awareness about modern-day Vietnam.

“Vietnam is not just about the Vietnam War any more,” she noted. “There’s no mention of it in the movie.”

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • Vietnam Film Business Comes of Age

    Vietnam Film Business Comes of Age With Action-Thriller 'Furie'

    Veronica Ngo, who had a brief but memorable role as Paige Tico in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” is returning to her Vietnamese roots with the action-thriller “Furie.” Ngo, who has credits dating back to 2005’s “Saigon Love Story,” produces, writes, and stars in “Furie.” Arclight Films is selling the movie at the American Film […]

  • wanda Movie Metropolis Qingdao

    China’s Wanda Completes Exit From Film Studios and Theme Parks

    Veronica Ngo, who had a brief but memorable role as Paige Tico in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” is returning to her Vietnamese roots with the action-thriller “Furie.” Ngo, who has credits dating back to 2005’s “Saigon Love Story,” produces, writes, and stars in “Furie.” Arclight Films is selling the movie at the American Film […]

  • Hugo Weaving FIRST LOOK STILL

    AFM: Hugo Weaving Stars in 'Hearts and Bones'

    Veronica Ngo, who had a brief but memorable role as Paige Tico in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” is returning to her Vietnamese roots with the action-thriller “Furie.” Ngo, who has credits dating back to 2005’s “Saigon Love Story,” produces, writes, and stars in “Furie.” Arclight Films is selling the movie at the American Film […]

  • AFM American Film Market Placeholder

    American Film Market Opens Amid Massive Uncertainty

    Veronica Ngo, who had a brief but memorable role as Paige Tico in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” is returning to her Vietnamese roots with the action-thriller “Furie.” Ngo, who has credits dating back to 2005’s “Saigon Love Story,” produces, writes, and stars in “Furie.” Arclight Films is selling the movie at the American Film […]

  • H. Scott Salinas and Annie Lennox

    Variety's Music for Screens Summit Tackles Diversity, Pay and Awards Contention

    Veronica Ngo, who had a brief but memorable role as Paige Tico in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” is returning to her Vietnamese roots with the action-thriller “Furie.” Ngo, who has credits dating back to 2005’s “Saigon Love Story,” produces, writes, and stars in “Furie.” Arclight Films is selling the movie at the American Film […]

  • Milt Barlow Asia Releasing Tangren acquisition

    Milt Barlow Appointed CEO of Australia's Tangren Cultural

    Veronica Ngo, who had a brief but memorable role as Paige Tico in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” is returning to her Vietnamese roots with the action-thriller “Furie.” Ngo, who has credits dating back to 2005’s “Saigon Love Story,” produces, writes, and stars in “Furie.” Arclight Films is selling the movie at the American Film […]

  • Peter Jackson’s ‘They Shall Not Grow

    Peter Jackson’s ‘They Shall Not Grow Old’ Gets Armistice Day TV Premiere on the BBC

    Veronica Ngo, who had a brief but memorable role as Paige Tico in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” is returning to her Vietnamese roots with the action-thriller “Furie.” Ngo, who has credits dating back to 2005’s “Saigon Love Story,” produces, writes, and stars in “Furie.” Arclight Films is selling the movie at the American Film […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad