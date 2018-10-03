You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Christian Bale Transforms Into Dick Cheney in ‘Vice’ First Trailer (Watch)

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All

Christian Bale’s drastic transformation into Dick Cheney takes center stage in the first trailer for “Vice,” released Wednesday.

“I’m a CEO of a large company, and I have been secretary of defense, and I have been White House chief of staff. The vice presidency is a mostly symbolic job,” Bale’s Cheney says when George W. Bush (Sam Rockwell) asks him to be his right-hand man. “However, if we came to a different understanding…”

By the end of the clip, Cheney concedes. “I believe we can make this work.”

The biopic, directed by “The Big Short’s” Adam McKay, chronicles Cheney’s life as the former vice president under President George W. Bush. Starting with his beginnings as a Washington bureaucrat, the film explores Cheney’s service under the Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, and George H. W. Bush administrations and as the CEO of energy management company Halliburton.

To play Cheney, Bale had to shave his head, bleach his eyebrows, and put on 40 pounds — but that’s nothing new for the Oscar winner, who is known for undergoing intense transformations. He lost 60 pounds for 2004’s “The Machinist,” only to gain it back in muscle to play Batman in 2005’s “Batman Begins.”

Amy Adams co-stars as Lynne Cheney, accompanying a star-studded cast that includes Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld, Rockwell as President Bush, and Jesse Plemons.

Will Ferrell and Kevin Messick from McKay’s Gary Sanchez Productions serve as the show’s producers, along with Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner from Pitt’s Plan B.

Annapurna Pictures has scheduled the film’s wide theatrical release for Christmas Day.

Popular on Variety

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

More Film

  • 'Vice' Trailer Released: See Christian Bale

    Christian Bale Transforms Into Dick Cheney in 'Vice' First Trailer (Watch)

    Christian Bale’s drastic transformation into Dick Cheney takes center stage in the first trailer for “Vice,” released Wednesday. “I’m a CEO of a large company, and I have been secretary of defense, and I have been White House chief of staff. The vice presidency is a mostly symbolic job,” Bale’s Cheney says when George W. […]

  • Fan Bingbing 'Everybody Knows' premiere and

    Fan Bingbing Apology: 'I Feel Ashamed and Guilty for What I Did'

    Christian Bale’s drastic transformation into Dick Cheney takes center stage in the first trailer for “Vice,” released Wednesday. “I’m a CEO of a large company, and I have been secretary of defense, and I have been White House chief of staff. The vice presidency is a mostly symbolic job,” Bale’s Cheney says when George W. […]

  • ‘The Nun’ Director Corin Hardy Joins

    ‘The Nun’ Director Corin Hardy Boards Sky, Cinemax Drama ‘Gangs of London’

    Christian Bale’s drastic transformation into Dick Cheney takes center stage in the first trailer for “Vice,” released Wednesday. “I’m a CEO of a large company, and I have been secretary of defense, and I have been White House chief of staff. The vice presidency is a mostly symbolic job,” Bale’s Cheney says when George W. […]

  • RYUICHI SAKAMOTO- async AT THE PARK

    Ryuichi Sakamoto Heads Jury for New APSA Music Award

    Christian Bale’s drastic transformation into Dick Cheney takes center stage in the first trailer for “Vice,” released Wednesday. “I’m a CEO of a large company, and I have been secretary of defense, and I have been White House chief of staff. The vice presidency is a mostly symbolic job,” Bale’s Cheney says when George W. […]

  • Fan Bingbing

    Chinese Actress Fan Bingbing Is Fined Millions for Tax Evasion

    Christian Bale’s drastic transformation into Dick Cheney takes center stage in the first trailer for “Vice,” released Wednesday. “I’m a CEO of a large company, and I have been secretary of defense, and I have been White House chief of staff. The vice presidency is a mostly symbolic job,” Bale’s Cheney says when George W. […]

  • Venom trailer

    Film Review: 'Venom'

    Christian Bale’s drastic transformation into Dick Cheney takes center stage in the first trailer for “Vice,” released Wednesday. “I’m a CEO of a large company, and I have been secretary of defense, and I have been White House chief of staff. The vice presidency is a mostly symbolic job,” Bale’s Cheney says when George W. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad