Verne Troyer’s Death Ruled a Suicide

Verne Troyer’s death has been ruled as a suicide, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner announced Wednesday.

Troyer, 49, died April 21 at a Van Nuys, Calif., hospital after being admitted three weeks earlier for reported alcohol intoxication. It was later determined Troyer died from “sequelae of alcohol intoxication.” He was speculated to have died by suicide when news of his death first broke, but it was not confirmed until Wednesday by the coroner.

The actor was known for his short stature of 2’8″ and for portraying Mini-Me in the Austin Powers films. He also had more than 25 other film credits to his name, including the first Harry Potter movie, “The Love Guru,” and “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus.”

The statement his family issued when he died noted that Troyer suffered from depression in the past.

“Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately, this time was too much,” the statement read. “Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”