×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ventana Sur: Picture Tree Intl. Closes France, Japan. Mexico on “Ever After” (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
"Endzeit" ZDF/Arte/ Grown Up Films/kinderfilm GmbH
CREDIT: Picture Tree Intl.

BUENOS AIRES — — Germany’s Picture Tree Intl, has clinched an impressive clutch of early major territory pre-sales – taking in France, Japan and Mexico – on Carolina Hellsgård’s “Ever After,” a feminist zombie road-movie thriller also acquired for the U.S. in a deal revealed on the cusp of Ventana Sur.

In the newest announcements, E-Cinéma has taken France and New Select rights to Japan; Starcastle has closed Mexico and Mockingbird Vietnam.

The distributor in Germany is Farbfilm, with ZDF/Arte pro-busing the film as its broadcasters. The German festival premiere will be held at the Max Ophüls in Saarbrücken in January.

In a notable sales roll on the title, the new deal announcement comes just days after Elizabeth Shelton’s Juno Films confirmed on Friday that that the boutique U.S. distribution company had also clinched U.S. on “Ever After.”

The sales were negotiated  by YuanYuan, Picture Tree Intl. co-managing director.

Picture Tree Intl. is also in negotiations with the U.K., Spain, Korea and remaining Latin American territories, Yuanyuan Sui added.

The caliber of the buyers highlights the singular crossover character of “Ever After,” with the film going to genre-driven distributors but also classical arthouse distributors, said Andreas Andreas Rothbauer, founder of Berlin-based Picture Tree Intl. sales agent.

Related

They also take in bigger buyers such as Japan’s New Select Co., which buys a mix of action, drama, thriller and genre movies for both theatrical and home entertainment, such as Robert Schwentke’s “The Captain” and Sebastián Lelio’s Oscar-winning “A Fantastic Woman.”

That’s a reflection on the film itself. Set in a post-Apocalypse, where only two cities in Germany, Weimar and Jena, still survive a zombie cataclysm, two women, traumatized Vivi (Gro Swantje Kohñhof) and zombie slayer Eva (Maja Lenhrer), attempt to cross the bucolic but zombie ravaged countryside from Weimar and make it to Jena.

Bound in January for Sweden’s Göteborg Festival, Scandinavia’s biggest film event, where it will screen in its Apocalypse section, “Ever After” yokes moments of white-knuckle tension – as when Vivi and Eva are caught by a horde of zombies too many to shoot at one end of a bridge, security fences at the other – with ecological themes, a suggestion of a return to the Cold War, and a sense in other ways of the zeitgeist.

“The apocalypse is not the end, but the beginning of something new and exciting. It is a chance for a different kind of co-existence, with nature and with ourselves. It is the only way out,” director Hellsgård has said.

Above all, “Ever After” recasts the often male-dominated zombie narrative in a female-centric mould: Its stars, key talent above and below the line, are all women, as women make up a naturally key demography of crossover foreign-language fare.

Independent movies need to fire on such multiple cylinders in this day and age.

CREDIT: Picture Tree Intl.

 

 

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Film

  • Korea Box Office Weekend: ‘Default’ Wins

    Korea Box Office: ‘Default’ Wins Again, ‘Nutcracker,’ 'Mortal Engines' Fail to Excite

    Korean-made financial drama, “Default” remained on top of the South Korean box office for the second consecutive weekend. The CJ Entertainment release earned $4.95 million from 631,200 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $19.9 million after two weekends on release. “Bohemian Rhapsody” also remained in second. The Fox release earned $4.79 million [...]

  • Ventana Sur: Meikincine Picks Up ‘Just

    Ventana Sur: Meikincine Takes ‘Just Love,’ ‘Super Crazy’(EXCLUSIVE)

    BUENOS AIRES — Lucia and Julia Meik’s Buenos Aires boutique sales company Meikincine has acquired international sales rights to two of the more mainstream Argentine propositions at this year’s Ventana Sur: Andy Caballero and Diego Corsini’s “Just Love,” and “Re Loca,” the Argentine remake of Chile’s “Sin Filtro.” The “Re Loca” deal is for world [...]

  • Priyanka Chopra Variety Power of Women

    Ivanhoe Pictures Boards Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The Sky is Pink’

    “Crazy Rich Asians” producer Ivanhoe Pictures has come on board Priyanka Chopra’s family drama “The Sky Is Pink.” Ivanhoe will co-invest and co-produce. Fact-based, “Pink” is written and directed by top director Shonali Bose and is based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhury. The film is Chopra’s first in India since her U.S. [...]

  • Aquaman

    China Box Office: ‘Aquaman’ Sinks All Challengers With $94 Million Opening

    The decision to release “Aquaman” in China two weeks prior to its North American outing paid off handsomely. The DC Comics adaptation achieved a massive $94.1 million opening in three days, according to data from Asian entertainment consultancy Artisan Gateway. The early release meant that the film played against weak opposition – tired Hollywood and [...]

  • Alfonso Cuarón, Emmanuel Lubezki Discuss the

    Alfonso Cuarón Details 'Roma' Cinematography With 'Gravity' DP Emmanuel Lubezki

    As part of an overall push to bring Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” to awards season voters, Netflix’s “‘Roma’ Experience'” played host to guild and Academy members Sunday in Hollywood. The all-day event featured panels focused on the film’s crafts and an audio-visual installation akin to the streamer’s FYSee initiative for Emmy contenders, featuring costumes and art [...]

  • IFFAM: Erik Matti Hatches Plans for

    IFFAM: Erik Matti Hatches Plans for ‘On The Job’ Franchise

    Filipino director Erik Matti is known for his eclectic body of work that includes “Honor Thy Father” and “Seklusyon.” His 2013 effort, “On The Job” travelled widely and won several awards including two at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, and was nominated for an SACD Prize at the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight. Matti is at [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad