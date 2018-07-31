Tom Hardy Unleashes His Inner Beast in New Ultra-Violent ‘Venom’ Trailer

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Tom Hardy unleashes his inner beast in Sony’s new trailer for “Venom.”

The new violence-laden footage, which debuted on Tuesday, shows Hardy’s journalist Eddie Brock transforming into a black alien symbiote with sharp teeth and a desire to stop evildoers.

The film, which doesn’t resemble a superhero tentpole, also stars Riz Ahmed, who plays another symbiote called Riot, who is bigger and stronger than Venom.

“Human beings are disposable, but man and symbiote combined, this is the new race, the new species, the higher life form,” Ahmed’s character says.

Hardy’s Brock apologizes at one point for all the havoc that he’s created, simply saying, “I have a parasite,” after threatening to rip off a man’s face, arms, and legs.

“You will be this armless, legless, faceless thing, won’t you, rolling down the street like a turd in the wind,” he says.

It’s the first time that Michelle Williams and Ahmed have appeared in a superhero movie. Woody Harrelson, Jenny Slate, and Reid Scott also star in the pic, which hits theaters on Oct. 5.

Ruben Fleischer is directing from a script by Scott Rosenberg (“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”), Jeff Pinkner (“The Dark Tower”), and Kelly Marcel. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing the movie, along with Amy Pascal.

Venom was created in 1988 by Marvel Comics. The character made his big-screen debut more than a decade ago in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man 3,” where he was portrayed by Topher Grace.

  • Venom trailer

    Tom Hardy Unleashes His Inner Beast in New Ultra-Violent 'Venom' Trailer

  • 'Snapshots' Review: Female Bonds Bind a

    Film Review: 'Snapshots'

  • Brian Glazer by Joe Toreno on

    A Peek Inside the Mind of the Curiosity-Driven Brian Grazer (Q&A)

  • Jodie Foster

    Jodie Foster Signs With CAA

  • Marc Maron Joker movie

    Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Movie Eyes 'Glow' Star Marc Maron (EXCLUSIVE)

  • SUPER FAMILY -- In Disney Pixar’s

    'Incredibles 2' Crosses $1 Billion Worldwide

  • Assassination Nation Sundance

    Refinery29 Jumps Into Feature Films in Pact With Neon

