You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Venom’ Rules International Box Office Again, ‘A Star Is Born’ Crosses $200 Million Worldwide

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) in Columbia Pictures' VEMON.
CREDIT: Frank Masi

Venom” remains a force to be reckoned with overseas as the Tom Hardy superhero movie topped the foreign box office for the third weekend in a row.

Sony’s “Venom” secured the No. 1 spot abroad with $32 million from 65 markets, taking its international total to $290.7 million. It earned $18.1 million in North America for a worldwide total of $460.2 million.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros.’ “A Star Is Born” continues to do monster business of its own. The acclaimed musical drama starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga generated an impressive $22.8 million from 75 overseas markets, bringing its tally to $74.7 million overseas and $201 million globally. “A Star Is Born” opened in Australia with $4.7 million in 536 venues, as well as Hong Kong with $629,000 in 58 locations. Top holdovers include the United Kingdom ($3.9 million on 846 screens), Italy ($1.5 million on 614 screens), and France ($1.5 million on 353 screens). It debuts next in Japan on Dec. 21.

Though Universal’s “Halloweentopped the domestic box office, the R-rated slasher landed in third place overseas. David Gordon Green’s take, a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 classic, picked up $14.3 million when it launched in 23 international territories, along with $77.5 million in North American for a global start of $91.8 million. Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as avenging babysitter Laurie Strode, who is now a grandmother. “Halloween” saw the biggest opening in Mexico, where it made $4.9 million from 845 locations. In the U.K. and Ireland, the thriller pocketed $3.6 million from 530 locations, while it collected $1.7 million in Russia.

Related

Warner Bros.’ “Smallfoot” scored $14 million in 71 territories this weekend, which brings its overseas total to $70.8 million. In North America, the animated family film has amassed $66 million. At the foreign box office, “Smallfoot” had the best launches in China ($3.9 million) and France ($1.85 million).

While Universal’s “First Man,” starring Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong and directed by Damien Chazelle, has struggled to find its footing in North America, the space epic generated another $13.4 million from 47 international markets. “First Man” has earned $55 million globally, including $25.5 million overseas. It opened this weekend in Korea with $3.5 million, followed by Brazil with $700,000 and the United Arab Emirates with $500,000.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Film

  • THUG-002 – Amandla Stenberg stars in

    'The Hate U Give': A Racial Drama So Honest Every American Should See It

    “Venom” remains a force to be reckoned with overseas as the Tom Hardy superhero movie topped the foreign box office for the third weekend in a row. Sony’s “Venom” secured the No. 1 spot abroad with $32 million from 65 markets, taking its international total to $290.7 million. It earned $18.1 million in North America for […]

  • Paul Webster

    Paul Webster Talks Movie Biz Upheaval, Marjane Satrapi's ‘Radioactive’

    “Venom” remains a force to be reckoned with overseas as the Tom Hardy superhero movie topped the foreign box office for the third weekend in a row. Sony’s “Venom” secured the No. 1 spot abroad with $32 million from 65 markets, taking its international total to $290.7 million. It earned $18.1 million in North America for […]

  • 'Broadway' Breathes Fresh Life Into Post-Crisis

    'Broadway' Breathes Fresh Life Into Post-Crisis Greece

    “Venom” remains a force to be reckoned with overseas as the Tom Hardy superhero movie topped the foreign box office for the third weekend in a row. Sony’s “Venom” secured the No. 1 spot abroad with $32 million from 65 markets, taking its international total to $290.7 million. It earned $18.1 million in North America for […]

  • British-Iranian Helmer Mandi Riggi Shows No

    British-Iranian Helmer Mandi Riggi Shows No 'Mercy' in Offbeat Debut

    “Venom” remains a force to be reckoned with overseas as the Tom Hardy superhero movie topped the foreign box office for the third weekend in a row. Sony’s “Venom” secured the No. 1 spot abroad with $32 million from 65 markets, taking its international total to $290.7 million. It earned $18.1 million in North America for […]

  • Halloween

    Box Office: 'Halloween' Slashes Franchise Record With $77.5 Million Launch

    “Venom” remains a force to be reckoned with overseas as the Tom Hardy superhero movie topped the foreign box office for the third weekend in a row. Sony’s “Venom” secured the No. 1 spot abroad with $32 million from 65 markets, taking its international total to $290.7 million. It earned $18.1 million in North America for […]

  • Actor Scott Wilson arrives at the

    Scott Wilson of 'The Walking Dead' Remembered at Memorial

    “Venom” remains a force to be reckoned with overseas as the Tom Hardy superhero movie topped the foreign box office for the third weekend in a row. Sony’s “Venom” secured the No. 1 spot abroad with $32 million from 65 markets, taking its international total to $290.7 million. It earned $18.1 million in North America for […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad