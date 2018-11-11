You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Venom' Dominates Worldwide Box Office With Huge $111 Million Opening in China

Rebecca Rubin

Venom” carried the global box office this weekend, thanks to its massive $111 million debut in China.

That ranks as the second biggest opening ever for a superhero film in that territory, behind just “Avengers: Infinity War.” Its performance in the Middle Kingdom powered “Venom” to $673.5 million worldwide, including $467 million internationally. Though its impressive run in the U.S. is largely coming to a close, audience reaction overseas could propel the antihero film past $700 million globally.

Meanwhile, Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” continues to rock the box office, staying strong with $63.1 million. The Queen biopic, starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, has earned $185 million in foreign territories, taking its worldwide tally to $285 million.

Among new offerings, Illumination and Universal’s “The Grinch” launched in 23 territories with $12.7 million. Along with its $66 million bow in North America, the adaptation of the classic Dr. Seuss holiday tale has picked up $78.7 million. Ireland and the United Kingdom saw the biggest debut with $6.5 million, followed by Brazil with $1.3 million.

Elsewhere, Paramount’s “Overlord” pocketed $9.2 million when it opened in 52 international markets. After its $10 million start in North America, the war horror film produced by J. J. Abrams has brought in 19.2 million. In Russia, “Overlord” made $1.4 million from 1,200 locations, while in the U.K., it earned $855,000

