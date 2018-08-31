Venice Film Festival Signs Gender-Parity Pledge

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alberto Barbera, Paolo BarattaVirtual Reality jury photocall, 75th Venice International Film Festival - 29 Aug 2018
CREDIT: Camilla Morandi/Venezia/IPA/REX/Shutterstock

The Venice Film Festival followed Cannes and Locarno in signing a pledge on gender parity Friday, but festival organizers insisted that the practices in the protocol are already in place and bristled at suggestions that the Lido had been infected with Italy’s “toxic masculinity.”

The pledge was signed at a news conference attended by Alberto Barbera, the festival’s artistic director; Paolo Baratta, the president of La Biennale, the fest’s parent organization; and the Italian groups Dissenso Comune and Women in Film, TV & Media Italia. The pledge, initiated by French organization 5050×2020, matches those signed by the Cannes, Locarno and Sarajevo festivals, and commits Venice to transparency in the festival’s selection processes and gender parity in the organization’s top management.

“The Venice festival is already quite far ahead,” said Italian actress Jasmine Trinca of Dissenso Comune, who participated in the signing ceremony.

Not included are quotas, which Baratta told Variety was a first principle in talks over the pledge. “From the start, I wanted there to be clarity about the fact that no festival has signed any pledges regarding quotas [in] selections…and nobody has ever asked them to,” Baratta said. “Because we agreed on that basic principle, the dialogue with the [women’s] movements has been serene and constructive.”

Related

The festival has been sharply criticized for selecting only one film by a woman for the official competition for the second year in a row, alongside 20 competition titles by male filmmakers. Baratta rejected suggestions that Venice was an outlier, or that Italian culture was somehow at fault.

“If the Venice festival is an example of toxic masculinity because they have just one film by a woman in competition, then I don’t understand why a festival that instead has two should not be considered toxic,” he said in an interview. “In that case, all we would have to do is have three women in competition next year and the problem would be solved. This would be ridiculous!”

The Cannes Film Festival had three films in competition this year.

Negotiations over the pledge were complicated by the fact that La Biennale is a multidisciplinary organization extending to other arts beyond film, such as architecture and dance. The protocol signed Friday applies to those sectors also.

“We are an institution that operates in many cultural fields, and the film festival is just one of them,” Baratta told Variety.

He said that 75% of La Biennale’s top management are women, and that Barbera’s team, the film festival’s commissions, and the juries are all about 50-50 male-female. At the same time, he acknowledged that the percentage of submissions by female filmmakers needed to be improved.

Baratta committed his organization to publishing its internal statistics on gender and to hold a seminar at the film festival every year to analyze the numbers and discuss their implications. “Instead of just signing the pledge to appease and get it out of the way, we’ve tried to bring the discussion forward,” he said.

Popular on Variety

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

More Film

  • Coen Brothers Confirm Theatrical Release for

    Coen Brothers Confirm Theatrical Release for 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs'

    The Venice Film Festival followed Cannes and Locarno in signing a pledge on gender parity Friday, but festival organizers insisted that the practices in the protocol are already in place and bristled at suggestions that the Lido had been infected with Italy’s “toxic masculinity.” The pledge was signed at a news conference attended by Alberto […]

  • Alberto Barbera, Paolo BarattaVirtual Reality jury

    Venice Film Festival Signs Gender-Parity Pledge

    The Venice Film Festival followed Cannes and Locarno in signing a pledge on gender parity Friday, but festival organizers insisted that the practices in the protocol are already in place and bristled at suggestions that the Lido had been infected with Italy’s “toxic masculinity.” The pledge was signed at a news conference attended by Alberto […]

  • A Star Is Born

    Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga Bonded Over Their Italian Heritage in 'A Star Is Born'

    The Venice Film Festival followed Cannes and Locarno in signing a pledge on gender parity Friday, but festival organizers insisted that the practices in the protocol are already in place and bristled at suggestions that the Lido had been infected with Italy’s “toxic masculinity.” The pledge was signed at a news conference attended by Alberto […]

  • Peter Bogdanovich, John Huston in Orson

    Venice Film Review: 'The Other Side of the Wind'

    The Venice Film Festival followed Cannes and Locarno in signing a pledge on gender parity Friday, but festival organizers insisted that the practices in the protocol are already in place and bristled at suggestions that the Lido had been infected with Italy’s “toxic masculinity.” The pledge was signed at a news conference attended by Alberto […]

  • Bild 13aEin Zombi beißt Isabelle in

    Picture Tree Serves Up Zombie Drama 'Endzeit – Ever After' at Toronto Film Festival

    The Venice Film Festival followed Cannes and Locarno in signing a pledge on gender parity Friday, but festival organizers insisted that the practices in the protocol are already in place and bristled at suggestions that the Lido had been infected with Italy’s “toxic masculinity.” The pledge was signed at a news conference attended by Alberto […]

  • Reprisal 8-10-17-2333.dng

    Film Review: 'Reprisal'

    The Venice Film Festival followed Cannes and Locarno in signing a pledge on gender parity Friday, but festival organizers insisted that the practices in the protocol are already in place and bristled at suggestions that the Lido had been infected with Italy’s “toxic masculinity.” The pledge was signed at a news conference attended by Alberto […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad