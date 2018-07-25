Venice Film Festival Unveils Its Lineup (Live Updates)

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
First Man Trailer
CREDIT: YouTube

The Venice Film Festival, which has become an increasingly prestigious and important springboard for award-hopeful films, is unveiling the lineup of its 75th edition. (Refresh for updates.)

As first reported by Variety, Universal’s “First Man” (pictured), directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong, will open the festival on Aug. 29. Chazelle will be returning to the Lido after opening the fest in 2016 with “La La Land,” which went on to win six Oscars.

Warner Bros.’ remake of “A Star Is Born,” directed by and starring Bradley Cooper alongside Lady Gaga, will world-premiere in Venice out of competition.

Multiple-Oscar-winners “Gravity,” “Spotlight” and “The Shape of Water” all launched from the Lido in recent years.

Popular on Variety

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

More Film

  • First Man Trailer

    Venice Film Festival Unveils Its Lineup (Live Updates)

    The Venice Film Festival, which has become an increasingly prestigious and important springboard for award-hopeful films, is unveiling the lineup of its 75th edition. (Refresh for updates.) As first reported by Variety, Universal’s “First Man” (pictured), directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong, will open the festival on Aug. 29. […]

  • Galicia Backs Feature/TV Series To Promote

    Spain's Galicia Backs Feature, or TV Series Project To Promote Way of St. James

    The Venice Film Festival, which has become an increasingly prestigious and important springboard for award-hopeful films, is unveiling the lineup of its 75th edition. (Refresh for updates.) As first reported by Variety, Universal’s “First Man” (pictured), directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong, will open the festival on Aug. 29. […]

  • Stray Dogs Secures Dominga Sotomayor’s ‘Too

    Locarno: Stray Dogs Secures Dominga Sotomayor’s ‘Too Late to Die Young’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Venice Film Festival, which has become an increasingly prestigious and important springboard for award-hopeful films, is unveiling the lineup of its 75th edition. (Refresh for updates.) As first reported by Variety, Universal’s “First Man” (pictured), directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong, will open the festival on Aug. 29. […]

  • Venice Festival: Nikkatsu Picks up Shinya

    Nikkatsu Picks up Shinya Tsukamoto’s Venice-Bound ‘Killing’

    The Venice Film Festival, which has become an increasingly prestigious and important springboard for award-hopeful films, is unveiling the lineup of its 75th edition. (Refresh for updates.) As first reported by Variety, Universal’s “First Man” (pictured), directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong, will open the festival on Aug. 29. […]

  • Our House Review

    Film Review: 'Our House'

    The Venice Film Festival, which has become an increasingly prestigious and important springboard for award-hopeful films, is unveiling the lineup of its 75th edition. (Refresh for updates.) As first reported by Variety, Universal’s “First Man” (pictured), directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong, will open the festival on Aug. 29. […]

  • Sam Richardson'TAG' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    Film News Roundup: Sam Richardson Joins Melissa McCarthy's 'Superintelligence'

    The Venice Film Festival, which has become an increasingly prestigious and important springboard for award-hopeful films, is unveiling the lineup of its 75th edition. (Refresh for updates.) As first reported by Variety, Universal’s “First Man” (pictured), directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong, will open the festival on Aug. 29. […]

  • Gary Oldman

    Gary Oldman to Star Opposite Amy Adams' Thriller 'Woman in the Window'

    The Venice Film Festival, which has become an increasingly prestigious and important springboard for award-hopeful films, is unveiling the lineup of its 75th edition. (Refresh for updates.) As first reported by Variety, Universal’s “First Man” (pictured), directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong, will open the festival on Aug. 29. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad