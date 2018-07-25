Venice Film Festival Unveils Its Lineup (Live Updates)

The Venice Film Festival, which has become an increasingly prestigious and important springboard for award-hopeful films, is unveiling the lineup of its 75th edition. (Refresh for updates.)

As first reported by Variety, Universal’s “First Man” (pictured), directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong, will open the festival on Aug. 29. Chazelle will be returning to the Lido after opening the fest in 2016 with “La La Land,” which went on to win six Oscars.

Warner Bros.’ remake of “A Star Is Born,” directed by and starring Bradley Cooper alongside Lady Gaga, will world-premiere in Venice out of competition.

Multiple-Oscar-winners “Gravity,” “Spotlight” and “The Shape of Water” all launched from the Lido in recent years.