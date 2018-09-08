Venice Film Festival: Alfonso Cuaron’s ‘Roma’ Wins Golden Lion

Director Alfonso Cuaron holds the Golden Lion Best Film award for 'Roma' at the closing ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, ItalyFilm Festival 2018 Awards Ceremony, Venice, Italy - 08 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/REX/Shutt

Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma,” a black-and-white drama drawn from the director’s memories of growing up in Mexico City in the early 1970s which marks his return to Spanish-language filmmaking, is the winner of the Venice Film festival’s Golden Lion.

“Roma,” which is clearly Cuaron’s most personal work, is centered around two domestic workers, both from Mixteco heritage, who tirelessly take care of a small family in the middle-class neighborhood of Roma. 

“This award and this festival are incredibly important to me,” said Cuaron who thanked producer David Linde and Netflix’s Ted Sarandos.

Cuaron was last in Venice with 3D sci-fi film “Gravity” in 2013 which screened out-of-competition and went on to win 7 Oscars.

“Working with Alfonso on ‘Roma’ has already been an amazing journey for everyone at Participant, and we are beyond thrilled that his brilliant film has been honored with the Golden Lion,” said Linde in a statement. “This film is a gift to all audiences, transcending language and cultural barriers and inspiring compassion across the globe.”

The Netflix release, produced by Participant Media, took the top prize among 21 entries competing in one of the Lido’s strongest editions in recent memory, winning over a jury headed by Guillermo Del Toro who at the start of the fest had assured he would be doing no favors for his amigo.

Related

Speculation of favoritism on Del Toro’s part is unlikely to be much of an issue, since “Roma” was a major festival favorite, topping Italian critics’ lists and getting glowing reviews across the board.

“The Favourite,” Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos’s darkly comic period piece, scored a double whammy, winning the Grand Jury Prize, the fest’s second-most prestigious prize, and also scooping the best actress Coppa Volpi which went to Olivia Colman for her hilarious, and also moving, performance as ailing 18th century Queen Anne a dysfunctional monarch who suffers from gout and only occasionally rises out of her four-poster bed to go around her palace by wheelchair.

Australian writer-director Jennifer Kent’s revenge thriller “The Nightingale,” which was the sole title in the competition directed by a woman, also scored a double whammy, winning the Special Jury Prize and also the Marcello Mastroianni nod for best young actor which went to Baykali Ganambarr. In this sometimes violent film set in 19th century Tasmania a 21-year-old Irish convict woman and an Aboriginal tracker, played by Ganambarr, pursue the British army officer who wronged her family. It prompted a screamed sexist insult against the director at the press screening which in turn caused the sexist screamer to have his press credentials pulled.

Best actor honors went to Willem Dafoe for his tour-de-force performance as Vincent Van Gogh during the artist’s artistically illuminated but mentally dark final period in Julian Schnabel’s “At Eternity’s Gate”

More to follow

WINNERS OF THE 75TH VENICE FILM FESTIVAL OFFICIAL AWARDS

IN COMPETITION

Golden Lion: “Roma,” Alfonso Cuaron, U.S. Mexico

Grand Jury Prize: “The Favourite,” Yorgos Lanthimos, Greece, U.K.

Silver Lion for Best Director: Jacques Audiard, “The Sisters Brothers,” U.S.

Volpi Cup for Best Actress: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite,” Greece, U.K.

Volpi Cup for Best Actor: Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate,” U.S.

Best Screenplay: Joel and Ethan Coen, “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” U.S.

Special Jury Prize: “The Nightingale” Jennifer Kent, Australia

Marcello Mastroianni Award for Young Performer: Baykali Ganambarr “The Nightingale,” Australia

HORIZONS (ORIZZONTI)

Best Film: “Manta Ray,” Phuttiphong Aroonpheng, Thailand

Best Director: Emir Baigazin, Emir Baigazin, Kazakhstan

Special Jury Prize: “The Announcement,” Mahmut Fazil Coskun, Turkey

Best Actress: Natalia Kudryashova “A Man Who Surprised Everyone,” Russia

Best Actor: Kais Nashif “Tel Aviv on Fire,” Israel

Best Screenplay: “Jinpa,” Pema Tseden, China

Best Short Film: “Kado,” Aditya Ahmad, Indonesia

LION OF THE FUTURE: “The Day I Lost My Shadow,” Soudade Kaadan, Syria

Luigi De Laurentiis Award for Best Debut Film:

VENICE CLASSICS

Best Documentary on Cinema:  “The Great Buster: A Celebration,” Peter Bogdanovich

Best Restored Film: “The Night of the Shooting Stars,” Paolo and Vittorio Taviani

VIRTUAL REALITY COMPETITION

Best Virtual Reality: “Spheres,” Eliza McNitt

Best Virtual Reality Experience: “Buddy VR,” Chuck Chae

Best Virtual Reality Story: “Isle of the Dead,” Benjamin Nuel

