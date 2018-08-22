You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Venice Film Festival Announces Extended Film Review Embargoes

The Venice Film Festival has announced a change in its official press screenings policy that will require all journalists to observe an extended embargo on publishing reviews. The festival sent an announcement to press on Wednesday revealing it would be extending reviews embargoes on all movies presented at its upcoming 75th edition until public screenings have started.

The new rules will see journalists attending press screenings at the festival, which traditionally take place earlier in the day, to withhold publication of reactions until the first official public screening of each film has commenced. The festival said that “in order to guarantee the effectiveness of the festival and the quality of the welcome it offers” it had become “necessary to request that each and every journalist should observe this embargo.”

The move mirrors the policy of the Berlin Film Festival and comes after controversial changes at this year’s Cannes Film Festival which decides to scrap morning press screenings ahead of red-carpet premieres.

Festivals have increasingly come under pressure from filmmakers and distributors when first reactions have erupted online ahead of a film’s red-carpet premiere.

Following the announcement of the Cannes changes, festival chief Thierry Fremaux told Variety that he belonged “to the generation that respects the press and doesn’t think a tweet is the same thing as a serious article published by a critic.” He said the changes to the screenings schedule aimed at putting the “gala evenings and red carpet back at the heart of the festival.”

Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle’s “First Man” (pictured) will open this year’s Venice Film Festival, which runs Aug. 29 – Sept. 8. The festival’s prestigious line-up of world premieres will also offer first critical reactions to highly anticipated films including the Coen brothers’ “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” Paul Greengrass’ “22 July,” Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma,” Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favorite,” Luca Guadagnino’s remake of “Suspiria,” and Bradley Cooper’s “A Star is Born.”

Guillermo del Toro, whose Oscar-winning film “The Shape of Water” premiered in Venice last year, heads this year’s festival jury.

