Venice: Claire Burger’s ‘Real Love’ Wins Top Giornate Degli Autori Prize

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy Giornate Degli Autori

French director Claire Burger’s drama “Real Love,” about the struggle with parenthood of a separated father of two daughters in a village on the Franco-German border, has won the Giornate Degli Autori Director’s Award, the top nod in Venice’s independently run section formerly known as Venice Days.

In Burger’s first solo feature — following 2014’s Caméra d’Or-winning “Party Girl,” which she co-directed —Belgian actor Bouli Lanners  (“Rust and Bone”) plays a bearded low-level government administrator forced into intensive single fatherhood when his wife takes off to thinks things over.

The jury in a statement described “Love” as “an extremely engaging story about the difficult situations in which life can put us, whether it’s a marriage ending, or our heart being broken for the first time.” They chose film “for its tenderness and for the extraordinary technical mastery that the director displays.” 

The award comes with a cash prize of € 20,000 ($23,000), which is split equally between the director and the film’s international distributor, in this case France’s Indie Sales which must agree to use the sum to promote the winning film internationally.

The prizewinner is chosen by a jury of 28 young European movie buffs, overseen this year by Italian director Jonas Carpignano (“A Ciambra”).

In separate news, Austrian director Sudabeh Mortezai’s “Joy,” an intimate portrait of a Nigerian refugee named Joy who is forced into prostitution, won the Europa Cinemas Label as Best European Film in the Giornate Degli Autori section.

The prize decided by a jury of European exhibitors means that “Joy” will benefit from promotional support from EU-funded Europa Cinemas to have it play in its network of theaters.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Film

  • Brady Corbet on His Pop Diva

    Brady Corbet on His Pop Diva Drama 'Vox Lux'

    French director Claire Burger’s drama “Real Love,” about the struggle with parenthood of a separated father of two daughters in a village on the Franco-German border, has won the Giornate Degli Autori Director’s Award, the top nod in Venice’s independently run section formerly known as Venice Days. In Burger’s first solo feature — following 2014’s […]

  • Claire Burger's 'Real Love' Wins Top

    Venice: Claire Burger's 'Real Love' Wins Top Giornate Degli Autori Prize

    French director Claire Burger’s drama “Real Love,” about the struggle with parenthood of a separated father of two daughters in a village on the Franco-German border, has won the Giornate Degli Autori Director’s Award, the top nod in Venice’s independently run section formerly known as Venice Days. In Burger’s first solo feature — following 2014’s […]

  • 'Capri-Revolution' Review: A Dull Intellectual Duel

    Venice Film Review: 'Capri-Revolution'

    French director Claire Burger’s drama “Real Love,” about the struggle with parenthood of a separated father of two daughters in a village on the Franco-German border, has won the Giornate Degli Autori Director’s Award, the top nod in Venice’s independently run section formerly known as Venice Days. In Burger’s first solo feature — following 2014’s […]

  • Anna Paquin Says 'X-Men' Return Unlikely

    Anna Paquin on Gay Rights, an 'X-Men' Return, and Her New Film 'Tell It to the Bees'

    French director Claire Burger’s drama “Real Love,” about the struggle with parenthood of a separated father of two daughters in a village on the Franco-German border, has won the Giornate Degli Autori Director’s Award, the top nod in Venice’s independently run section formerly known as Venice Days. In Burger’s first solo feature — following 2014’s […]

  • RBG

    Inside CNN Films, the Company Behind 'RBG' and 'Three Identical Strangers'

    French director Claire Burger’s drama “Real Love,” about the struggle with parenthood of a separated father of two daughters in a village on the Franco-German border, has won the Giornate Degli Autori Director’s Award, the top nod in Venice’s independently run section formerly known as Venice Days. In Burger’s first solo feature — following 2014’s […]

  • Michael Moore

    Michael Moore's 'Fahrenheit 11/9' Sells Major International Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

    French director Claire Burger’s drama “Real Love,” about the struggle with parenthood of a separated father of two daughters in a village on the Franco-German border, has won the Giornate Degli Autori Director’s Award, the top nod in Venice’s independently run section formerly known as Venice Days. In Burger’s first solo feature — following 2014’s […]

  • Burning Cannes

    'Burning' Set as Korea's Foreign-Language Oscars Contender

    French director Claire Burger’s drama “Real Love,” about the struggle with parenthood of a separated father of two daughters in a village on the Franco-German border, has won the Giornate Degli Autori Director’s Award, the top nod in Venice’s independently run section formerly known as Venice Days. In Burger’s first solo feature — following 2014’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad