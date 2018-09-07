Variety Studio at Toronto Set for Star-Studded Interviews; Daily Coverage Includes News, Reviews and Red Carpet Events

Variety Toronto Film Festival 2018
CREDIT: Illustration: Variety; Images: Shutterstock

Variety returns to the Toronto Film Festival with their annual interview studio in partnership with AT&T at Momofuku.

Running from Friday, September 7th through Monday, September 10th , guests of the studio include: Steve Carell, Timothee Chalamet, Penelope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Ryan Gosling, Robert Pattinson, Armie Hammer, Nicole Kidman, Quincy Jones, Matthew McConaughey, Melissa McCarthy, Chloe Grace Moretz, Dev Patel, Chris Pine, Natalie Portman, Yara Shahidi, and Amandla Stenberg.

Videos will run on variety.com and on social media throughout the festival along with original photography from the photo studio.

Variety’s comprehensive TIFF coverage will also include breaking news, timely reviews, red carpet coverage and print dailies from our award-winning staff.

Sign for breaking news and our Markets and Festival list here.

For a full list of parties and events at the Toronto Film Festival click here.

Additionally, Variety and AT&T will be throwing a party for TIFF cover star Viola Davis and the cast and filmmakers of Widows on Saturday, September 8th before their premiere.

On Sunday night Variety and Chanel will be hosting an intimate dinner honoring Keira Knightley (whose film Colette will be screening at the festival) alongside other female filmmakers at the fest. Guests include Nicole Holofcener, Alexander Skarsgard, Salma
Hayek and Elizabeth Olsen to name a few.

