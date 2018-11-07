Variety Announces 10 Screenwriters to Watch for 2018

Variety has announced this year’s 10 Screenwriters to Watch.

For the seventh year in a row, the Whistler Film Festival will host the 10 Screenwriters to Watch event in Whistler, B.C. The screenwriters to be honored will share their stories and discuss the challenges of succeeding in today’s film industry during a conversation on Dec. 1 as part of WFF’s Signature Series, followed by the awards ceremony at WFF’s Awards Celebration on Dec. 2.

Canadian media personality George Stroumboulopoulos will host the evening as industry veterans discuss tips and tricks for navigating the film landscape in 2018, as well as sharing a few sneak peaks at current and upcoming projects.

Variety’s class of 2018 screenwriters and notable credits include:

Joe Robert Cole, “ Black Panther

Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, “A Quiet Place”

Ashleigh Powell, “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”

Jay Longino, “Uncle Drew”

Elizabeth Chomko, “What They Had”

Sofia Alvarez, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Christy Hall, “Daddio”

Jac Schaeffer, “The Hustle”

Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, “You Are My Friend”

Charlie Wachtel and David Rabinowitz, “Blackkklansman”

“As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of Variety’s 10 Screenwriters to Watch, it’s clear that one thing hasn’t changed: the importance of the screenwriter,” said Steven Gaydos, vice president and executive editor of Variety. “Whether it’s finding ways to rejuvenate and reinvent the big action franchise films or insuring the inclusion of fresh and diverse voices needed to fully explore the world around us, the screenwriter remains at both the beginning and at the center of the creative filmmaking process.”

Past writers who have appeared on the 10 Screenwriters to Watch list include Oscar winners Jennifer Lee (“Frozen”), Geoffrey Fletcher (“Precious”), Charlie Kaufman (“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”) and Julian Fellowes (“Gosford Park”) as well as Emmy winner Lena Dunham (“Girls”), Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen (“This Is the End”) Ken Daurio and Cinco Paul (“Despicable Me” 1 & 2), Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci (“Star Trek”), and Danny Strong (Lee Daniels’ “The Butler”).

(Pictured: “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”)