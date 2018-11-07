You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Variety Announces 10 Screenwriters to Watch for 2018

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All
To All Of The Boys I've Loved Before
CREDIT: Awesomeness Films

Variety has announced this year’s 10 Screenwriters to Watch.

For the seventh year in a row, the Whistler Film Festival will host the 10 Screenwriters to Watch event in Whistler, B.C. The screenwriters to be honored will share their stories and discuss the challenges of succeeding in today’s film industry during a conversation on Dec. 1 as part of WFF’s Signature Series, followed by the awards ceremony at WFF’s Awards Celebration on Dec. 2.

Canadian media personality George Stroumboulopoulos will host the evening as industry veterans discuss tips and tricks for navigating the film landscape in 2018, as well as sharing a few sneak peaks at current and upcoming projects.

Variety’s class of 2018 screenwriters and notable credits include:

  • Joe Robert Cole, “Black Panther
  • Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, “A Quiet Place” 
  • Ashleigh Powell, “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” 
  • Jay Longino, “Uncle Drew”
  • Elizabeth Chomko, “What They Had”
  • Sofia Alvarez, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”
  • Christy Hall, “Daddio”
  • Jac Schaeffer, “The Hustle”
  • Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, “You Are My Friend”
  • Charlie Wachtel and David Rabinowitz, “Blackkklansman”

“As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of Variety’s 10 Screenwriters to Watch, it’s clear that one thing hasn’t changed: the importance of the screenwriter,” said Steven Gaydos, vice president and executive editor of Variety. “Whether it’s finding ways to rejuvenate and reinvent the big action franchise films or insuring the inclusion of fresh and diverse voices needed to fully explore the world around us, the screenwriter remains at both the beginning and at the center of the creative filmmaking process.”

Related

Past writers who have appeared on the 10 Screenwriters to Watch list include Oscar winners Jennifer Lee (“Frozen”), Geoffrey Fletcher (“Precious”), Charlie Kaufman (“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”) and Julian Fellowes (“Gosford Park”) as well as Emmy winner Lena Dunham (“Girls”), Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen (“This Is the End”) Ken Daurio and Cinco Paul (“Despicable Me” 1 & 2), Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci (“Star Trek”), and Danny Strong (Lee Daniels’ “The Butler”).

(Pictured: “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”)

Popular on Variety

  • Constance Wu

    Constance Wu, Natalie Portman, Gina Rodriguez Want You to Vote

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Film

  • The Front Runner

    Oscar Hopefuls Drink in Napa Valley Film Festival Events

    Variety has announced this year’s 10 Screenwriters to Watch. For the seventh year in a row, the Whistler Film Festival will host the 10 Screenwriters to Watch event in Whistler, B.C. The screenwriters to be honored will share their stories and discuss the challenges of succeeding in today’s film industry during a conversation on Dec. […]

  • Box Office Film Placeholder

    Can the Holiday Season Box Office Keep Up With 2018's Record Pace?

    Variety has announced this year’s 10 Screenwriters to Watch. For the seventh year in a row, the Whistler Film Festival will host the 10 Screenwriters to Watch event in Whistler, B.C. The screenwriters to be honored will share their stories and discuss the challenges of succeeding in today’s film industry during a conversation on Dec. […]

  • 'Dr Seuss' The Grinch' Review: True

    Film Review: 'Dr. Seuss' The Grinch'

    Variety has announced this year’s 10 Screenwriters to Watch. For the seventh year in a row, the Whistler Film Festival will host the 10 Screenwriters to Watch event in Whistler, B.C. The screenwriters to be honored will share their stories and discuss the challenges of succeeding in today’s film industry during a conversation on Dec. […]

  • To All Of The Boys I've

    Variety Announces 10 Screenwriters to Watch for 2018

    Variety has announced this year’s 10 Screenwriters to Watch. For the seventh year in a row, the Whistler Film Festival will host the 10 Screenwriters to Watch event in Whistler, B.C. The screenwriters to be honored will share their stories and discuss the challenges of succeeding in today’s film industry during a conversation on Dec. […]

  • Avicii – True Stories

    'Avicii: True Stories' Documentary to Have Oscar-Qualifying Theatrical Run (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has announced this year’s 10 Screenwriters to Watch. For the seventh year in a row, the Whistler Film Festival will host the 10 Screenwriters to Watch event in Whistler, B.C. The screenwriters to be honored will share their stories and discuss the challenges of succeeding in today’s film industry during a conversation on Dec. […]

  • Los Cabos Film Festival: 2018 Highpoints,

    Los Cabos Film Festival: 2018 Highpoints, Trends, Attractions

    Variety has announced this year’s 10 Screenwriters to Watch. For the seventh year in a row, the Whistler Film Festival will host the 10 Screenwriters to Watch event in Whistler, B.C. The screenwriters to be honored will share their stories and discuss the challenges of succeeding in today’s film industry during a conversation on Dec. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad