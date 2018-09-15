Film New Roundup: Vans Warped Tour Movie ‘Summertime Dropouts’ Shooting With Simple Plan (EXCLUSIVE)

In today’s film news roundup, “Summertime Dropouts” starts shooing and “Tawaii — A Voice from the Forrest” and “Wobble Palace” get distribution.

PRODUCTION START

Shooting has started on the music drama “Summertime Dropouts,” centered on three best friends who are inspired to form a pop-punk band to play at the Vans Warped Tour.

Rock band Simple Plan is aboard to appear in the film and recently wrapped their work on location in Minnesota. The band played at the 2010 Winter Olympics closing ceremony and performed at the Vans Warped Tour every year from 1999 to 2005, and again in 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2018.

Cast of “Summertime Dropouts” consists of up-and-coming performers Nicolas Podany, Crystal Lake Evans, Caleb Donahoe, Melanie Brook, Takaya Abdou Lloyd, and Serena Laurels. Jhene Chase is directing from a script she co-wrote with Wesley Johnson, Hannah Maslinski and Hamid Torabpour. The story focuses on the band members discovering that the road to fame isn’t an easy journey between work, school, and relationships.

Producers are Hamid and Camille Torabpour for Winter State alongside Dr. Mark Smith, Chris Brewster, and Eric Martinez, who are partnered on the project with Kevin Lyman, the founder and producer of the Vans Warped Tour. Lyman has announced that the 2018 tour, which concluded in August, would be the last.

“Every year 1,500 bands would submit to be on the Vans Warped Tour,” he said. “A few took it into their own hands, and ‘Summertime Dropouts’ is the story that pays tribute to them.”

Minnesota-based Winter State is also developing “Brother’s Keeper,” starring Laurence Fishburne and Milo Gibson; and “Outbreak Z,” directed by stuntman Chris Brewster.

ACQUISITION



Mangurama has acquired North American theatrical rights to Bruce Parry’s “Tawai — A Voice from the Forest” before its world premiere at the 8th annual San Francisco Green Film Festival.

Parry explored the forests of Borneo, the Indian subcontinent, the Amazon and the Isle of Skye, investigating what has happened to humankind since it began to shape nature to its own needs.

“We had a great run in the UK and now it is time to be sharing the wonderful embodied wisdom of our egalitarian relatives with the world,” he said. “I feel that a deeper understanding of our true ancestry needs to be heard now more than ever. It is a vital story, one that kept us empathically connected to each other and to nature for the vast majority of our time on this planet. But somehow this story has become lost – and we need to learn it once again.”

The film is a Quest Unlimited production in association with Mangusta Productions and Creativity Capital. Producers are Parry, Adam Bohling, David Reid, Uri Fruchtmann and Giancarlo Canavesio.

RELEASE DATE

Breaking Glass Pictures will release Eugene Kotlyarenko’s millennial romance “Wobble Palace” in North America, starting with Oct. 5 launches in Los Angeles and New York with other cities to follow.

Following the limited theatrical release, the film debuts on all digital VOD platforms on Oct. 23. “Wobble Palace” debuted at SXSW, and played at the Munich Film Festival and Maryland Festival.

The film is the debut of Dasha Nekrasova and features Jack Kilmer, Paige Elkington, Vishwam Velandy, Caroline Hebert, Casey Jane Ellison, Janiva Ellis, Kim Ye, and Elisha Drons. Producers include Claire Bargout, A.J. Del Cueto, Andy Faulkner, and Drew Foster. Breaking Glass acquired rights to the film at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.