Venice: Vanessa Redgrave to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Nick Vivarelli

CREDIT: Courtesy Venice Film Festival

British actress Vanessa Redgrave will be honored by the Venice Film Festival with its Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.

The decision was made by festival’s parent organization, the Venice Biennale, chaired by Paolo Baratta, upon recommendation of artistic director Alberto Barbera.

Redrave in a statement thanked the festival and noted that she was in Venice last year filming upcoming Henry James adaptation “The Aspern Papers.” She also reminisced that many years ago she shot drama “La Vacanza,” directed by Tinto Brass, in the marshes of Veneto. “My character spoke every word in the Venetian dialect. I bet I am the only non-Italian actress to act an entire role in Venetian dialect!,” she said.

Barbera praised Redgrave for her “sensitive, infinitely faceted performances,” and noted that with her “natural elegance, innate seductive power, and extraordinary talent, she can nonchalantly pass from European art house cinema to lavish Hollywood productions,” and “from the stage to TV sets, each time offering top-quality results.”

 

