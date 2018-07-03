‘The Crown’s’ Vanessa Kirby Joins Dwayne Johnson in ‘Fast and Furious’ Spinoff (EXCLUSIVE)

With her reign as Princess Margaret on Netflix’s acclaimed series “The Crown” officially over, Vanessa Kirby is taking her talents to the big screen. The British actress is in final negotiations to star opposite Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in “Fast and Furious” spinoff, “Hobbs and Shaw.”

“Deadpool 2” director David Leitch is on board to helm with Johnson and Statham reprising their roles of special agent Luke Hobbs and criminal mastermind Deckard Shaw, respectively. Kirby will play an MI-5 agent and Shaw’s sister.

“Fast and Furious” architect Chris Morgan penned the script with production set to commence this fall. Plot details are vague, but the central idea is that the film would see the often-at-odds duo team up. Johnson, Statham, and “Fast and Furious” producer Neal Moritz will produce.

Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz will produce alongside Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions partners, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, Jason Statham, and Chris Morgan for his eponymous production company. Kelly McCormick, Steve Chasman, Amanda Lewis, Ainsley Davies and Ethan Smith executive produce.

Exec Vice President of Production Mark Sourian and Vice President Jay Polidoro will oversee the project at Universal.

Since his arrival in the franchise’s fifth installment, Universal has tried to find a way for Johnson’s Hobbs to lead a standalone film, given his popularity with fans. When the studio saw the chemistry between his character and Statham’s starting in the series’ seventh movie, Universal saw it as an opportunity to develop a spinoff. It’s set to hit theaters on July 26, 2019.

Kirby, who received rave reviews that led to a BAFTA win for her role as the troubled sibling to Queen Elizabeth in Netflix’s “The Crown,” appears next in “Mission: Impossible – Fallout.” She can also be seen in “Gareth Jones” opposite Peter Sarsgaard. Kirby is currently on stage performing in National Theatre’s “Julie” in London.

She is repped by WME, Hamilton Hodell, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal LaViolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman, LLP.