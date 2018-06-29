Film News Roundup: Valiant Comics’ ‘Faith’ Superhero Movie in Development at Sony

In today’s film news roundup, Sony is developing a movie about superhero Faith Herbert, Stack House Productions moves forward with two projects and Orion dates Taylor Schilling horror-thriller “The Prodigy.”

PROJECTS LAUNCHED



Sony Pictures is developing a movie version of “Faith,” based on the Valiant Comics series of the same name with Neal Moritz, Toby Jaffe and Dan Mintz attached to produce for Sony Pictures.

The studio has hired “Escape Room” writer Maria Melnik to write the script. The “Faith” comics are centered on Faith Herbert, a geeky teen obsessed with comics and science fiction, in addition to having the power of flight and telekinesis. Created by writer Jim Shooter and David Lapham, she is a member of the Harbinger Renegades and first appeared in 1992.

Sony and Valiant began collaborating in 2015 on developing a “Bloodshot” movie, based on the Valiant character. The studio signed Toby Kebbell this week to star opposite Vin Diesel in that project with shooting starting in July.

Melnik worked on the “American Gods” TV series. She is represented by WME and Link Entertainment. The news was first reported by Deadline.

Stack House Productions has signed John Andrew Gallagher to direct two new features, the romantic thriller “Jealous Moon” and the mob comedy “Last Breath,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Gallagher recently directed Stack House’s first film, the dramatic short “Want,” starring Meredith Ross and Dominck LaRuffa Jr., and completed his tenth feature, the serio-comic tale “Sarah Q,” starring newcomers Emmy James and Ashlee Macropoulos, Oscar nominees Sally Kirkland and Burt Young, and “Sopranos” stars Tony Sirico, Federico Castelluccio, Vincent Pastore, William DeMeo and Artie Pasquale.

Gallagher is the author of “Film Directors on Directing,” “Nothing Sacred: The Cinema of William Wellman” and “Hollywood’s Forgotten Master: The Life and Times of Tay Garnett.”

Gallagher’s features as director include “The Networker,” “Blue Moon,” “Men Lie,” “Cupidity,” “The Deli,” “Street Hunter” and “Beach House.” Dianne E. Collins, former senior V.P. at M/S Billings Publicity, will serve as a producer and unit publcist.

RELEASE DATE

Orion Pictures will release the supernatural horror thriller “The Prodigy,” previously titled “Descendant,” in theaters in the U.S. on Feb. 8, 2019.

“The Prodigy” stars Taylor Schilling of “Orange Is the New Black” and Jackson Robert Scott, who has credits on “It” and “Fear the Walking Dead.” Peter Mooney, Colm Feore and Brittany Allen also star.

Nicholas McCarthy (“The Pact”) directed based on an original screenplay by Jeff Buhler (“The Midnight Meat Train”). In “The Prodigy,” a mother concerned about her young son’s disturbing behavior thinks something supernatural may be affecting him.

“The Prodigy” was produced by Tripp Vinson and executive produced by Nick Spicer, Buhler, Lisa Zambri and Daniel Bekerman.