Val Kilmer’s Drama ‘The Super’ Bought by Saban Films

Saban Films has acquired U.S. distribution rights to the “The Super,” starring Val Kilmer and John Flueger (“Chicago P.D.”).

Stephan Rick directed from a script by John J. McLaughlin. The genre film is based on an idea from “Law & Order” creator/producer Dick Wolf, who produced through his company Wolf Entertainment alongside Tom Thayer, Patrick Rizzotti, and Brett Forbes.

“The Super” centers on the mysterious disappearance of several tenants at a luxury New York City apartment building. Flueger portrays the building’s new superintendent and a former NYPD officer, who immediately suspects the strange maintenance man, played by Kilmer. With his daughters’ lives on the line, he must decipher the cryptic riddles in which Kilmer’s character speaks to solve the case of the disappearances before it’s too late.

“‘The Super’ marks a return to form for Val Kilmer, who delivers a truly menacing performance,” Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley said.

Saban’s upcoming slate includes Craig William Macneill’s drama “Lizzie,” starring Chloë Sevigny and Kristen Stewart; and Ivan Kavanagh’s “Never Grow Old,” with John Cusack and Emile Hirsch.

Kilmer is reprising his Tom “Iceman” Kazansky character in the “Top Gun” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.” He starred with Michael Fassbender and Rebecca Ferguson in the crime thriller “The Snowman.”

Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films, with Endeavor Content and Brett Forbes, on behalf of the filmmakers. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.