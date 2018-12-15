×
UTA Signs ‘Cold War’ Star Tomasz Kot (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

UTA has signed “Cold War” star Tomasz Kot.

He has appeared in more than 30 films and 26 plays as well as dozens of television series.

Most recently, Kot has received award-season buzz for his starring role as Wiktor in Pawel Pawlikowski’s feature “Cold War” for Amazon. The project has earned him a nomination for best actor by the European Film Awards and the movie has been recognized by the Critics’ Choice Awards, New York Film Critics Circle, and the National Board of Review in the best foreign language film category.

Currently, Kot is filming BBC One series “World on Fire” opposite Brian J. Smith, Julia Brown, and Helen Hunt. Last year, Kot appeared in Maria Sadowska’s feature “The Art of Loving. Story of Michalina Wislocka” for Netflix and Agnieszka Holland’s “Spoor,” and had a starring role in Jaroslaw Marszewski’s “Bikini Blue,” the latter earning him the award for best lead actor at the Milan Film Festival.

Additionally, Kot received critical acclaim for his leading role in Lukasz Palkowski’s film “Gods.”

He continues to be represented by Agencja Aktorska in Poland.

