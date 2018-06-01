UTA Taps Jim Meenaghan as Independent Film Group Co-Head

Jim Meenaghan has been named co-head of United Talent Agency’s Independent Film Group. He will oversee the department with Rena Ronson, its long-time head.

Meenaghan is a veteran agent. He has been with UTA for nine years and currently is in charge of the agency’s Motion Picture Business Affairs Group.

UTA has been very involved in packaging a number of arthouse and indie films. Projects it has set up include “Lady Bird,” “Call Me By Your Name,” “I, Tonya,” and “The Big Sick.”

In his new post, Meenaghan will be tasked with growing UTA’s global film finance and marketing offerings for independent and co-financed features. He will continue to oversee the company’s motion picture business affairs while also assuming his new role.

Meenaghan and Ronson will report to UTA Co-President David Kramer.

“For nearly a decade at UTA, Jim has been indispensable in driving the growth and momentum around our motion picture business,” said Kramer in a statement. “His experience and insight will be an incredible addition to a business that, over many years, Rena has established as the best in the industry.”

At UTA, Meenaghan advised Tang Media Partners on the formation of Global Road Studios, consulted on the development of the Australian production company Grace, and worked with the independent animation studio 3QU Media. Before joining the agency, he was head of motion picture business affairs for Walden Media and Icon Films. He began his career at the Walt Disney Company.