SXSW Winner ‘Unlovable’ Bought by Orion Classics

Orion Classics has acquired North American and Latin American rights for Suzi Yoonessi’s dramedy “Unlovable,” which won the SXSW’s Gamechanger Special Jury Recognition Award.

“Unlovable” is based on co-writer and lead actress Charlene deGuzman’s real-life experiences with sex and love addiction. Yoonessi directed from a script penned by deGuzman, Sarah Adina Smith, and Mark Duplass.

Orion Classics will release the film in U.S. theaters on Nov. 1 and on VOD and Digital HD on Nov. 2.

DeGuzman portrays a recovering sex and love addict who discovers the true nature of intimacy when she forms a garage band with her sponsor’s quirky and reclusive brother, played by John Hawkes. All of the original songs in the film were produced by Hawkes which he wrote alongside Smith and performed with deGuzman. Melissa Leo co-stars as the sponsor of deGuzman’s character.

Yoonessi said, “I remember as a child gazing into the Orion logo, with stars in my eyes, and I’m so thrilled that Unlovable, our film about hope and love, is now part of their galaxy.”

“Unloveable” is a Duplass Brothers Production produced by Jen Roskind.

Joe Leydon gave the film high praise in his review for Variety. He wrote, “Boldly drawing from her real-life experiences in a 12-step program for sex and love addiction, co-scriptwriter and lead player Charlene deGuzman yanks that stock character out of the romantic comedy recipe book and turns her inside out, to lay bare her deeply troubled, desperately needy soul.”

DeGuzman said, “While in the beginning of my recovery, writing this film is what literally saved my life. So it means the world to me that people are going to get to see it. It is my hope to bring awareness to sex and love addiction, and help people feel less alone.”