Universal Music’s Polygram Entertainment Names Daniel Inkeles VP of Scripted Film & TV

Polygram Entertainment, the film and television division of Universal Music Group, today announced that Daniel Inkeles has been named Vice President, Scripted Film & Television.

According to the announcement, in this newly created role, Inkeles will help accelerate scripted feature film and television projects. He will be based at UMG’s headquarters in Santa Monica and will work closely with the company’s labels, Universal Music Publishing Group, as well as media companies, digital partners and film and television studios and production companies. He reports to David Blackman, UMG’s Head of Film & Television Development and Production.

Polygram Entertainment’s mission is to produce film and television programs that provide deeper narratives and perspectives on recording artists, music and cultural events, according to the announcement. It most recently co-distributed, with Studiocanal, the Ron Howard-directed “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years.” It is also financing and in production on the first fully authorized Motown documentary, with Berry Gordy serving as executive producer, a Luciano Pavarotti documentary directed by Howard and a Velvet Underground documentary directed by Todd Haynes.

In making the announcement, Blackman said, “I’m thrilled to welcome Daniel to Polygram Entertainment, where we’re working closely with UMG’s artists and labels to develop film and television projects that engage fans around the world. We have only scratched the surface of what’s possible and with Daniel’s help, we will be able to expand our slate of scripted and animated features.”

“At a time when music has never been more central to our daily lives, I couldn’t be more excited to work with some of the most successful and creative artists in the world to tell the fascinating stories of their art,” Inkeles said. “I’d like to thank David, Michele Anthony and Jody Gerson for this wonderful opportunity.”

Inkeles joins Polygram Entertainment from Studiocanal, a sister Vivendi company to UMG, where he served as Vice President of International Production and Development. His projects at Studiocanal included the upcoming Liam Neeson thriller, “Hard Power,” and the Aardman Animations film “Early Man.”

Previously, Inkeles served as a development executive at Sony Pictures Animation and in franchise development at DreamWorks Animation.