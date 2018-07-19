Graphic Novel ‘Under,’ About Sewer-Dwelling Mutants, Being Adapted Into Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Titan

Graphic novel “Under,” about mutant creatures lurking in the sewers beneath a major U.S. metropolis, is coming to the big screen, with Franco-Belgian comics powerhouse Media Participations Group, Titan Comics, and U.K. producer Born Wild bringing the project to life.

“Under” was created by prolific French writer Christophe Bec and his regular illustrator and collaborator, Stefano Rafael. It is published by Le Lombard, which sits within Media Participations Group’s stable of comic book publishers alongside the likes of Dargaud, and is represented by Mediatoon.

Set in the near future in the city’s vast sewer complex, which have become a war zone complete with mutant spiders and crocodiles, disgraced former detective Jericho leads a subterranean police force attempting to preserve a semblance of order. Sandra Yeatman, a young female scientist, embeds herself with Jericho’s team, to his disdain, and they battle to stop the underwater carnage from spreading above ground.

Anthony Alleyne, whose “Sunburn” recently played at the London Screenings, will adapt the action-sci-fi project with up-and-coming writer Brennig Hayden. Alleyne will also produce the movie through Born Wild. Laurent Duvault of Mediatoon, Kristian van der Heyden of Harald House and Annemiek van der Hell of Windmill Film are all confirmed co-producers. Raymond Van der Kaaij of Revolver is also on board as executive producer. The budget is €8 million ($9.3 million).

Related

“It’s exciting to collaborate with tireless and tenacious creatives like Alleyne,” Bec and Raffaele said. “’Under’ is a story which is close to our hearts, and it was his and Brennig’s strong vision of blending the spirit of our original work with contemporary social elements that won us over.”

“Anthony is clear about what he wants to do with the property, which is to establish a powerful franchise we are proud to be part of,” Duvault added.

The comics launched in France in 2010, with English-language versions following late last year. The plan is to shoot the film in late 2019. Nick Landau, Owner of Titan Entertainment Group, said: “‘Under’ is highly relevant to the world we live in, and is really going to surprise people.”

Titan will officially announce the project Thursday at the San Diego Comic-Con panel session for its English-language imprint Statix Press.

Popular on Variety

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Anna Paquin

    'True Blood' Star Anna Paquin Talks Love of Independent Filmmaking

  • Barry Levinson

    Barry Levinson on the Newfound Popularity of His Robin Williams-Starrer ‘Toys’

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

More Film

  • Richard Madden

    'Game of Thrones' Actor Richard Madden to Play Elton John's Manager in 'Rocketman' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Graphic novel “Under,” about mutant creatures lurking in the sewers beneath a major U.S. metropolis, is coming to the big screen, with Franco-Belgian comics powerhouse Media Participations Group, Titan Comics, and U.K. producer Born Wild bringing the project to life. “Under” was created by prolific French writer Christophe Bec and his regular illustrator and collaborator, Stefano Rafael. It is published […]

  • Graphic Novel 'Under,' About Sewer Mutants,

    Graphic Novel 'Under,' About Sewer-Dwelling Mutants, Being Adapted Into Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    Graphic novel “Under,” about mutant creatures lurking in the sewers beneath a major U.S. metropolis, is coming to the big screen, with Franco-Belgian comics powerhouse Media Participations Group, Titan Comics, and U.K. producer Born Wild bringing the project to life. “Under” was created by prolific French writer Christophe Bec and his regular illustrator and collaborator, Stefano Rafael. It is published […]

  • Daniel KaluuyaThe Metropolitan Museum of Art's

    Daniel Kaluuya to Star in Romantic Drama 'Queen and Slim' From Lena Waithe

    Graphic novel “Under,” about mutant creatures lurking in the sewers beneath a major U.S. metropolis, is coming to the big screen, with Franco-Belgian comics powerhouse Media Participations Group, Titan Comics, and U.K. producer Born Wild bringing the project to life. “Under” was created by prolific French writer Christophe Bec and his regular illustrator and collaborator, Stefano Rafael. It is published […]

  • Durban Fest Fetes South African Women

    Durban Fest Fetes South African Women With Diverse Line-Up

    Graphic novel “Under,” about mutant creatures lurking in the sewers beneath a major U.S. metropolis, is coming to the big screen, with Franco-Belgian comics powerhouse Media Participations Group, Titan Comics, and U.K. producer Born Wild bringing the project to life. “Under” was created by prolific French writer Christophe Bec and his regular illustrator and collaborator, Stefano Rafael. It is published […]

  • Predator Comic-Con panel

    'The Predator' Teases Battling Aliens at Gory Comic-Con Panel

    Graphic novel “Under,” about mutant creatures lurking in the sewers beneath a major U.S. metropolis, is coming to the big screen, with Franco-Belgian comics powerhouse Media Participations Group, Titan Comics, and U.K. producer Born Wild bringing the project to life. “Under” was created by prolific French writer Christophe Bec and his regular illustrator and collaborator, Stefano Rafael. It is published […]

  • Durban FilmMart, CaribbeanTales Push Co-Productions for

    Durban FilmMart, CaribbeanTales Push Co-Prod Opportunities for Women of Color

    Graphic novel “Under,” about mutant creatures lurking in the sewers beneath a major U.S. metropolis, is coming to the big screen, with Franco-Belgian comics powerhouse Media Participations Group, Titan Comics, and U.K. producer Born Wild bringing the project to life. “Under” was created by prolific French writer Christophe Bec and his regular illustrator and collaborator, Stefano Rafael. It is published […]

  • New Line Comic Con

    Everything We Saw From 'It 2' During New Line's Scare Diego Comic-Con Presentation

    Graphic novel “Under,” about mutant creatures lurking in the sewers beneath a major U.S. metropolis, is coming to the big screen, with Franco-Belgian comics powerhouse Media Participations Group, Titan Comics, and U.K. producer Born Wild bringing the project to life. “Under” was created by prolific French writer Christophe Bec and his regular illustrator and collaborator, Stefano Rafael. It is published […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad