‘Uncharted’ Teased By Fillion, But Likely Not For a Movie

Nathan Fillion took to Instagram and Twitter this week to drum up a lot of excitement among both his fans and those of PlayStation action adventure video game “Uncharted.” But it seems unlikely the “Uncharted” teases were about the long-in-development movie, according to insiders.

Fillion, Variety was told, has nothing to do with the movie, which still hasn’t seen much progress in recent months.

Fillion sparked interest after posting a motto from the game along with a picture of singer Drake, which happens to also be the last name of the main character in “Uncharted.” The Instagram and Twitter post included the date July 16.

Sic Parvis Magna. 7/16/18 A post shared by Nathan Fillion (@nathanfillion) on Jul 11, 2018 at 1:02pm PDT

Then today, he posted a picture of charts and other sorts of accouterments one might tie to treasure hunter Nathan Drake. It too included the date July 16.

7/16/18 A post shared by Nathan Fillion (@nathanfillion) on Jul 12, 2018 at 12:23pm PDT

With San Diego Comic-Con kicking off on July 19, it seems that Fillion could be talking about something Uncharted related for the show, but it’s unclear what. A comic? An update of some sort for “Uncharted 4” or “Uncharted: The Lost Legacy?”

What we do know is that the franchise remains very popular and that it hasn’t had a comic or board game in years and that it’s been nearly a year since the last game.

There’s been no news about the movie since last summer, when it was announced that Tom Holland (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”) would star in the film as a young Drake. In 2016, Shawn Levy came on to direct the film which will be co-produced between Arad and Atlas Entertainment Production. It will be produced by Charles Roven, Alex Gartner, and Ari and Avi Arad.

The latest adaptation of the video game is a prequel which tells the story of Drake’s first encounter with future mentor and charming rogue Sullivan.