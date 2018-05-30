Tyler James Williams, Anna Camp, Jenna Dewan Join ‘The Wedding Year’

Dave McNary

Lakeshore Entertainment has signed Tyler James Williams, Anna Camp, Wanda Sykes, and Jenna Dewan to star opposite Sarah Hyland in “The Wedding Year.”

The project is directed by romantic comedy veteran Robert Luketic. Tom Connolly, Grace Helbig, and Fred Grandy are also starring.

Lakeshore made the announcement Wednesday. Shooting has started in Los Angeles.

Hyland portrays a Los Angeles photographer who has decided that she is never getting married. When she and her new ready-to-settle-down boyfriend are invited to 15 weddings in the same year, the pressure is on to change her mind.

Written by Don Diego, the film will be produced by Lakeshore’s Gary Lucchesi, Marc Reid, and Mark Korshak. Hyland will also serve as executive producer.

Luketic’s directing credits include “Legally Blonde,” “The Ugly Truth,” and “Monster-in-Law.”

Williams starred in “Dear White People” and currently appears in the Netflix series based on the film. He recently appeared in Kathryn Bigelow’s “Detroit,” alongside John Boyega and Anthony Mackie. Williams is repped by Gersh and by Dan Fox at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller. He is managed by Kris Koller and Sarah Jackson at Seven Summits Pictures & Management.

Camp’s credits include “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and the “Pitch Perfect” franchise. She’s repped by UTA and by Ira Schreck and Isaac Dunham of Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. She is managed by Bob Glennon at Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

The news about Williams was first reported by Deadline.

