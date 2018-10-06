You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Twilight Returns to Theaters for 10th Anniversary

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
Twilight 10th anniversary release
CREDIT: Fathom Events/Deana Newcomb

“Twilight” is heading back to the big screen.

Ahead of Halloween, the box office phenomenon is returning to theaters this month for a special two-night event in honor of the film’s 10th anniversary. The movie, based on the best-selling novel by Stephenie Meyer, was released on Nov. 21, 2008, and went on to gross nearly $400 million worldwide. The success of “Twilight” spawned four successful sequels and made household names out of its young cast, including Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Anna Kendrick.

A decade later, the film is being re-released in more than 450 movie theaters nationwide. Special screenings of “Twilight” will take place on Oct. 21 and Oct. 23. The special screenings will be accompanied by a new featurette from director Catherine Hardwicke and actor Jackson Rathbone (who played Jasper Hale in the film), along with an exclusive sneak peek of the brand-new special feature “Twilight Tour…10 Years Later,” from the upcoming “Twilight” 4K Ultra HD release, available at retailers on Oct. 23.

Tickets can now be purchased online. Ticketing site Fandango is offering fans a free commemorative poster with every ticket purchase.

Related

“We want to give fans an experience they could never replicate at home,” says Tom Lucas, VP of studio relations at Fathom Events, the company hosting the screenings. “They’ll be seeing ‘Twilight’ in a movie theater on the big screen with other fans, sharing the passion and excitement in a communal environment. We also see this as a chance to introduce the movie to a new generation of fans that were not old enough to see it in theaters 10 years ago.”

“Twilight” became one of 2008’s biggest box-office success stories — and one of the highest-grossing female-directed films of all-time. The Twilight Saga films, released by Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment, grossed over $3 billion globally. The final film in the franchise, “Breaking Dawn – Part 2,” became the highest-grossing film in the franchise, with nearly $830 million worldwide.

Though fans will only be able to catch the first film back in theaters, Lionsgate is re-releasing all five Twilight Saga films with new collectible artwork and features. They’ll be available on Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital) on Oct. 23.

“Twilight” is the first title to return to the big screen as part of Fathom’s “Fathom Spotlight” series. The company says it will be bringing back more “blockbusters, modern classics and fan-favorite films” in coming months.

VarietySPY editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Film

  • Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim, David

    'Hellboy' Debuts First Footage at New York Comic-Con

    “Twilight” is heading back to the big screen. Ahead of Halloween, the box office phenomenon is returning to theaters this month for a special two-night event in honor of the film’s 10th anniversary. The movie, based on the best-selling novel by Stephenie Meyer, was released on Nov. 21, 2008, and went on to gross nearly $400 million worldwide. […]

  • Fernando Grediaga, Daniela Demesa, Marina De

    New York Film Festival: 'Roma' Receives Two-Minute Standing Ovation

    “Twilight” is heading back to the big screen. Ahead of Halloween, the box office phenomenon is returning to theaters this month for a special two-night event in honor of the film’s 10th anniversary. The movie, based on the best-selling novel by Stephenie Meyer, was released on Nov. 21, 2008, and went on to gross nearly $400 million worldwide. […]

  • Director Tsukamoto Says His Samurai Pic

    Director Tsukamoto Says His Samurai Pic 'Killing' Tackles 'Modern Issues'

    “Twilight” is heading back to the big screen. Ahead of Halloween, the box office phenomenon is returning to theaters this month for a special two-night event in honor of the film’s 10th anniversary. The movie, based on the best-selling novel by Stephenie Meyer, was released on Nov. 21, 2008, and went on to gross nearly $400 million worldwide. […]

  • 'The Shaman Sorceress' Review

    Busan Film Review: 'The Shaman Sorceress'

    “Twilight” is heading back to the big screen. Ahead of Halloween, the box office phenomenon is returning to theaters this month for a special two-night event in honor of the film’s 10th anniversary. The movie, based on the best-selling novel by Stephenie Meyer, was released on Nov. 21, 2008, and went on to gross nearly $400 million worldwide. […]

  • 'Sew The Winter To My Skin'

    Busan Film Review: 'Sew the Winter to My Skin'

    “Twilight” is heading back to the big screen. Ahead of Halloween, the box office phenomenon is returning to theaters this month for a special two-night event in honor of the film’s 10th anniversary. The movie, based on the best-selling novel by Stephenie Meyer, was released on Nov. 21, 2008, and went on to gross nearly $400 million worldwide. […]

  • Your Face Review

    Busan Film Review: 'Your Face'

    “Twilight” is heading back to the big screen. Ahead of Halloween, the box office phenomenon is returning to theaters this month for a special two-night event in honor of the film’s 10th anniversary. The movie, based on the best-selling novel by Stephenie Meyer, was released on Nov. 21, 2008, and went on to gross nearly $400 million worldwide. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad