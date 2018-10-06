Twilight Returns to Theaters for 10th Anniversary

“Twilight” is heading back to the big screen.

Ahead of Halloween, the box office phenomenon is returning to theaters this month for a special two-night event in honor of the film’s 10th anniversary. The movie, based on the best-selling novel by Stephenie Meyer, was released on Nov. 21, 2008, and went on to gross nearly $400 million worldwide. The success of “Twilight” spawned four successful sequels and made household names out of its young cast, including Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Anna Kendrick.

A decade later, the film is being re-released in more than 450 movie theaters nationwide. Special screenings of “Twilight” will take place on Oct. 21 and Oct. 23. The special screenings will be accompanied by a new featurette from director Catherine Hardwicke and actor Jackson Rathbone (who played Jasper Hale in the film), along with an exclusive sneak peek of the brand-new special feature “Twilight Tour…10 Years Later,” from the upcoming “Twilight” 4K Ultra HD release, available at retailers on Oct. 23.

Tickets can now be purchased online. Ticketing site Fandango is offering fans a free commemorative poster with every ticket purchase.

“We want to give fans an experience they could never replicate at home,” says Tom Lucas, VP of studio relations at Fathom Events, the company hosting the screenings. “They’ll be seeing ‘Twilight’ in a movie theater on the big screen with other fans, sharing the passion and excitement in a communal environment. We also see this as a chance to introduce the movie to a new generation of fans that were not old enough to see it in theaters 10 years ago.”

“Twilight” became one of 2008’s biggest box-office success stories — and one of the highest-grossing female-directed films of all-time. The Twilight Saga films, released by Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment, grossed over $3 billion globally. The final film in the franchise, “Breaking Dawn – Part 2,” became the highest-grossing film in the franchise, with nearly $830 million worldwide.

Though fans will only be able to catch the first film back in theaters, Lionsgate is re-releasing all five Twilight Saga films with new collectible artwork and features. They’ll be available on Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital) on Oct. 23.

“Twilight” is the first title to return to the big screen as part of Fathom’s “Fathom Spotlight” series. The company says it will be bringing back more “blockbusters, modern classics and fan-favorite films” in coming months.

