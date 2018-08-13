You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Trevor Donovan to Star in World War II Action Movie ‘Wolf Hound’

Dave McNary

Trevor Donovan
Trevor Donovan

“90210” alum Trevor Donovan will play a fighter pilot in the World War II action movie “Wolf Hound,” Variety has learned exclusively.

“Wolf Hound” is inspired by the real-life plot designed to fly Allied aircraft as Trojan horses behind enemy lines. The action takes place in 1944 as a fighter pilot escorts a B-17 bomber into Nazi territory and engages in a one-on-one aerial joust with a Nazi ace pilot, destroying both of their planes and forcing them to bail out and parachute to the forest floor.

Donovan will play German ace Major Erich Rall. Donovan’s real-life grandfather served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, along with his uncle Cedrick, who was in the Army and received two Purple Hearts. James Maslow will also star in “Wolf Hound” as a fighter pilot for the Allies.

Michael B. Chait will be making his feature directorial debut with “Wolf Hound.” Chait is directing “Wolf Hound” from a screenplay by Timothy Ritchey and his story. Sue Witham will be producing the film along with Chait for TMU Pictures.

Donovan will also star in the upcoming action-comedy “Hot Water.” His other projects include MGM and Will Packer Media’s limited series “The Baxter Family,” as well as the mini-series “Runaway Romance” on UPtv. His TV credits include recurring roles on “Sun Records,” “The Client List,” “Melissa & Joey,” “Awkward,” “NCIS,” and “Lucifer.”

He is repped by Michael Yanni of Crystal Sky Pictures/Artists Only Management.

