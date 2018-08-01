Trevor Donovan to Star in Action-Comedy ‘Hot Water’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“90210” star Trevor Donovan has been set for a lead role in the action-comedy “Hot Water,” Variety has learned exclusively.

“Hot Water” starts principle photography this summer on Lake Havasu in Arizona and is currently shooting second-unit action sequences around the country at various pro jet ski competitions.

Larry Rippenkroeger, a champion jet skier who has credits as a stuntman in more than 150 feature films and TV shows, is directing from his own script. His recent stunt credits include “Transformers: The Last Knight” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” Rippenkroeger is producing with Vince Palomino, Paula Rippenkroeger, and Michael Yanni in what’s described as an homage to the action-comedy movies of the 1980s and 1990s.

Donovan will star in “Hot Water” as a jet skier who comes out of retirement at Lake Havasu to coach a cocky young skier who could set the world on fire but needs to defeat his greatest nemesis, himself.

His upcoming projects include MGM and Will Packer Media’s limited series “The Baxter Family,” as well as the mini-series “Runaway Romance” on UPtv. His TV credits include recurring roles on “Sun Records,” “The Client List,” “Melissa & Joey,” “Awkward,” “NCIS,” and “Lucifer.”

He is repped by Michael Yanni of Crystal Sky Pictures/Artist Only Management.