×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Transformers’ Prequel ‘Bumblebee’ Gets China Release Date

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bumblebee
CREDIT: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Bumblebee,” the sixth installment of Paramount’s “Transformers” franchise, will rumble into Chinese theaters on Jan. 4, 2019. That is two weeks after its U.S. outing. 

The prequel is set 20 years before 2007’s first “Transformers” film, and follows the story of a government agency chasing down autobot Bumblebee and the teenage girl who befriends him, played by Hailee Steinfeld. It is the first movie in the series not to be shot by director Michael Bay, who was nevertheless involved as producer. 

The previous two “Transformers” films were bigger hits in China than they were in the U.S. Last year, “Transformers: The Last Knight” took in $229 million in China — $99 million more than in U.S. — and 2014’s “Transformers: The Age of Extinction” $320 million, outstripping its $245 million showing in the States.

The opening day windfall for “The Last Knight” was one of the best of all time in China. Nevertheless, the film did not ultimately bring in as much as had been projected overall, making it the first in the franchise to indicate a potential slowdown in the mainland’s appetite for Autobot action.

In the past two years, Chinese viewers’ enthusiasm for the “Transformers” series has “rapidly declined,” the Beijing News cited box office analyst Luo Tianwen as saying, adding that “director Michael Bay’s visual bombardment has left audiences with aesthetic fatigue.” As a spinoff, “Bumblebee” can likely expect less of a haul than a full “Transformers” franchise movie.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Film

  • Kevin Hart Great Outdoors

    Academy President John Bailey: Why Kevin Hart Is the Right Choice to Host the Oscars

    “Bumblebee,” the sixth installment of Paramount’s “Transformers” franchise, will rumble into Chinese theaters on Jan. 4, 2019. That is two weeks after its U.S. outing.  The prequel is set 20 years before 2007’s first “Transformers” film, and follows the story of a government agency chasing down autobot Bumblebee and the teenage girl who befriends him, played […]

  • Bumblebee

    'Transformers' Prequel 'Bumblebee' Gets China Release Date

    “Bumblebee,” the sixth installment of Paramount’s “Transformers” franchise, will rumble into Chinese theaters on Jan. 4, 2019. That is two weeks after its U.S. outing.  The prequel is set 20 years before 2007’s first “Transformers” film, and follows the story of a government agency chasing down autobot Bumblebee and the teenage girl who befriends him, played […]

  • Singapore: Clover's 'Ghost Meets Zombie' Makes

    Singapore Cinema: Clover's 'Ghost Meets Zombie' Makes for Spooky Valentine

    “Bumblebee,” the sixth installment of Paramount’s “Transformers” franchise, will rumble into Chinese theaters on Jan. 4, 2019. That is two weeks after its U.S. outing.  The prequel is set 20 years before 2007’s first “Transformers” film, and follows the story of a government agency chasing down autobot Bumblebee and the teenage girl who befriends him, played […]

  • Robert Schwentke

    Robert Schwentke in Talks to Direct 'G.I. Joe' Movie 'Snake Eyes' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Bumblebee,” the sixth installment of Paramount’s “Transformers” franchise, will rumble into Chinese theaters on Jan. 4, 2019. That is two weeks after its U.S. outing.  The prequel is set 20 years before 2007’s first “Transformers” film, and follows the story of a government agency chasing down autobot Bumblebee and the teenage girl who befriends him, played […]

  • Anne Hathaway Sesame Street

    Anne Hathaway Circles 'Sesame Street' Movie

    “Bumblebee,” the sixth installment of Paramount’s “Transformers” franchise, will rumble into Chinese theaters on Jan. 4, 2019. That is two weeks after its U.S. outing.  The prequel is set 20 years before 2007’s first “Transformers” film, and follows the story of a government agency chasing down autobot Bumblebee and the teenage girl who befriends him, played […]

  • Academy Museum to Open in Late

    Academy Museum to Open in 'Late 2019' With Miyazaki Retrospective

    “Bumblebee,” the sixth installment of Paramount’s “Transformers” franchise, will rumble into Chinese theaters on Jan. 4, 2019. That is two weeks after its U.S. outing.  The prequel is set 20 years before 2007’s first “Transformers” film, and follows the story of a government agency chasing down autobot Bumblebee and the teenage girl who befriends him, played […]

  • Ramell RossSundance Film Festival 2018 Awards

    ‘Hale County’ Director RaMell Ross Reflects on His Year on the Festival Circuit

    “Bumblebee,” the sixth installment of Paramount’s “Transformers” franchise, will rumble into Chinese theaters on Jan. 4, 2019. That is two weeks after its U.S. outing.  The prequel is set 20 years before 2007’s first “Transformers” film, and follows the story of a government agency chasing down autobot Bumblebee and the teenage girl who befriends him, played […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad