Toronto: ‘The Inhabitant’ Closes France, Germany, Korea (EXCLUSIVE)

Mexican-Chilean horror movie “El habitante” (“The Inhabitant”) has closed new major territory deals in the run-up to this year’s Toronto Film Festival.

Kinovista has acquired rights to France and French-speaking Europe, Capelight Pictures to Germany and Austria and Double & Joy Pictures to South Korea and Vietnam.

“El habitante” is directed and written by Guillermo Amoedo, a co-writer on Eli Roth’s “The Green Inferno” and “Knock, Knock.” The film turns on three sisters who break into a corrupt Mexican senator’s home to rob him, liberating his small daughter, chained up in the basement only to discover that she’s possessed.

Closed by Guido Rud’s FilmSharks Intl., the sales add to an already-announced U.S. acquisition deal with Lionsgate’s Pantelion and a sale to Cinema Prestige in Russia, where “The Inhabitant” opened in late August at No. 4 at the Russian box office, Rud said.

Described by Rud as “‘Don’t Breathe’ meets ‘The Exorcist,’” “The Inhabitant” bowed in June in Mexico, distributed by Televisa’s Videocine, to a strong $1.4 million gross.

FilmSharks Intl. has struck further deals with At Entertainment Co. for Japan, Antenna for Southeast Asia and BF for Peru and Chile.

Starring María Evoli, Vanesa Restrepo, and Carla Adell, “The Inhabitant” is produced by Mexico’s Bh5 and Chile’s Sobras Intl. Pictures, who had teamed on 2017 hit “Do It Like an Hombre.”