Toronto: Spain-China Connection Grows with Filmax’s ‘Bikes’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Animated feature comes after Cannes presentation of ‘Turu, the Wacky Hen’ at Cannes, highlighting the company's renewed focus on animation

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Filmax Intl.

Once companies were asking how to co-produce with China; now they are showing the results. Case in point: Barcelona-based Filmax Intl. has swooped on rights for the first Spain-China co-production, “Bikes,” partnering Spain’s Animation Bikes A.I.E., China’s CVC Group and Argentina’s Aleph Media. Spain’s Ximo Perez is producing.

A “Cars”-ish comedy, the co-production launched after Spain and China signed a bilateral treaty last year; buyers will have an opportunity to see a promo of the 3D-animated action film for the first time at Toronto.

Speedy, a courageous mountain bike, and his friends must band together to save their town, Spokesville, from the looming menace of the gas-powered engine. Gears grind when it turns out Speedy’s idol Rock Bikeson is involved in the threat.

The original idea for the film comes from Manuel J. Garcia, a 25-year industry vet working with companies like Disney, WB, Universal and Hanna Barbera.

“After some time away from animation, we’re now very active in that field again and our clients are supporting us with great enthusiasm,” said Filmax head of international Ivan Diaz in a press release.

“Bikes” has a Chinese release planned for February.

Popular on Variety

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

More Film

  • Toronto: Spain-China Connection Grows With Filmax's

    Toronto: Spain-China Connection Grows with Filmax's ‘Bikes' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Once companies were asking how to co-produce with China; now they are showing the results. Case in point: Barcelona-based Filmax Intl. has swooped on rights for the first Spain-China co-production, “Bikes,” partnering Spain’s Animation Bikes A.I.E., China’s CVC Group and Argentina’s Aleph Media. Spain’s Ximo Perez is producing. A “Cars”-ish comedy, the co-production launched after […]

  • Toronto: Juan José Campanella’s ‘The Weasels’

    Toronto: Juan José Campanella’s ‘The Weasels’ Acquired by Latido Films (EXCLUSIVE)

    Once companies were asking how to co-produce with China; now they are showing the results. Case in point: Barcelona-based Filmax Intl. has swooped on rights for the first Spain-China co-production, “Bikes,” partnering Spain’s Animation Bikes A.I.E., China’s CVC Group and Argentina’s Aleph Media. Spain’s Ximo Perez is producing. A “Cars”-ish comedy, the co-production launched after […]

  • Beautiful Boy Trailer

    Toronto Film Review: 'Beautiful Boy'

    Once companies were asking how to co-produce with China; now they are showing the results. Case in point: Barcelona-based Filmax Intl. has swooped on rights for the first Spain-China co-production, “Bikes,” partnering Spain’s Animation Bikes A.I.E., China’s CVC Group and Argentina’s Aleph Media. Spain’s Ximo Perez is producing. A “Cars”-ish comedy, the co-production launched after […]

  • Toronto Festival Offers Gastronomic Feast as

    Toronto Festival Offers Gastronomic Feast

    Once companies were asking how to co-produce with China; now they are showing the results. Case in point: Barcelona-based Filmax Intl. has swooped on rights for the first Spain-China co-production, “Bikes,” partnering Spain’s Animation Bikes A.I.E., China’s CVC Group and Argentina’s Aleph Media. Spain’s Ximo Perez is producing. A “Cars”-ish comedy, the co-production launched after […]

  • Mya Taylor

    Film News Roundup: Adrian Grenier, Mya Taylor Joining Drama-Comedy 'Stage Mother'

    Once companies were asking how to co-produce with China; now they are showing the results. Case in point: Barcelona-based Filmax Intl. has swooped on rights for the first Spain-China co-production, “Bikes,” partnering Spain’s Animation Bikes A.I.E., China’s CVC Group and Argentina’s Aleph Media. Spain’s Ximo Perez is producing. A “Cars”-ish comedy, the co-production launched after […]

  • Zhang Yimou’s ‘Shadow’ Finds CMC as

    Zhang Yimou’s ‘Shadow’ Finds CMC as Multi-Territory Buyer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Once companies were asking how to co-produce with China; now they are showing the results. Case in point: Barcelona-based Filmax Intl. has swooped on rights for the first Spain-China co-production, “Bikes,” partnering Spain’s Animation Bikes A.I.E., China’s CVC Group and Argentina’s Aleph Media. Spain’s Ximo Perez is producing. A “Cars”-ish comedy, the co-production launched after […]

  • Hotel Mumbai

    Toronto: 'Hotel Mumbai' Has the Power to Connect With Festival Audience

    Once companies were asking how to co-produce with China; now they are showing the results. Case in point: Barcelona-based Filmax Intl. has swooped on rights for the first Spain-China co-production, “Bikes,” partnering Spain’s Animation Bikes A.I.E., China’s CVC Group and Argentina’s Aleph Media. Spain’s Ximo Perez is producing. A “Cars”-ish comedy, the co-production launched after […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad