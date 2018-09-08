Toronto: Spain-China Connection Grows with Filmax’s ‘Bikes’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Once companies were asking how to co-produce with China; now they are showing the results. Case in point: Barcelona-based Filmax Intl. has swooped on rights for the first Spain-China co-production, “Bikes,” partnering Spain’s Animation Bikes A.I.E., China’s CVC Group and Argentina’s Aleph Media. Spain’s Ximo Perez is producing.

A “Cars”-ish comedy, the co-production launched after Spain and China signed a bilateral treaty last year; buyers will have an opportunity to see a promo of the 3D-animated action film for the first time at Toronto.

Speedy, a courageous mountain bike, and his friends must band together to save their town, Spokesville, from the looming menace of the gas-powered engine. Gears grind when it turns out Speedy’s idol Rock Bikeson is involved in the threat.

The original idea for the film comes from Manuel J. Garcia, a 25-year industry vet working with companies like Disney, WB, Universal and Hanna Barbera.

“After some time away from animation, we’re now very active in that field again and our clients are supporting us with great enthusiasm,” said Filmax head of international Ivan Diaz in a press release.

“Bikes” has a Chinese release planned for February.