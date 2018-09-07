Toronto: Netflix Buys Nigerian Comedy Movie ‘Lionheart’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Toronto Film Festival

Netflix has bought worldwide rights to Genevieve Nnaji’s comedy “Lionheart” on the eve of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Netflix announced the deal Friday. The film will premiere at TIFF on Saturday. “Lionheart” marks the first Netflix original film from Nigeria.

Nnaji stars with Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie, and Onyeka Onwenu. The story follows a daughter who’s forced to work with her feckless uncle in order to save her father’s ailing bus company. Nnaji plays Adaeze, a level-headed executive in her father’s bus company, Lionheart Transport. When her father (played by Edochie) falls ill, both she and her rival (Kalu Egbui Ikeagwu) are passed over in favor of the uncle, played by Owoh.

Complications arise when they discover that the family business is in dire financial straits — leading to absurd results as they try to save the company. The film also touches on everyday sexism that saturates the workplace, as well as the delicate balance between honoring one’s family while finding the courage to strike out on one’s own.

Nnaji also wrote the script with Chinny Onwugbenu, Ishaya Bako, Emil Garuba, and C.J. Obasi. “Lionheart” is produced by T.E.N. — The Entertainment Network. MPM Premium handled the sale.

Popular on Variety

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

More Film

  • Daniel Craig

    Daniel Craig, Rian Johnson Murder Mystery Sells to Media Rights Capital

    Netflix has bought worldwide rights to Genevieve Nnaji’s comedy “Lionheart” on the eve of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Netflix announced the deal Friday. The film will premiere at TIFF on Saturday. “Lionheart” marks the first Netflix original film from Nigeria. Nnaji stars with Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie, and Onyeka Onwenu. […]

  • Toronto: Netflix Buys Nigerian Comedy Movie

    Toronto: Netflix Buys Nigerian Comedy Movie 'Lionheart'

    Netflix has bought worldwide rights to Genevieve Nnaji’s comedy “Lionheart” on the eve of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Netflix announced the deal Friday. The film will premiere at TIFF on Saturday. “Lionheart” marks the first Netflix original film from Nigeria. Nnaji stars with Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie, and Onyeka Onwenu. […]

  • Keda (Kodi Smit-McPhee) with Alpha in

    ‘Alpha’ Has $3 Million Opening in China, Tails ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’

    Netflix has bought worldwide rights to Genevieve Nnaji’s comedy “Lionheart” on the eve of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Netflix announced the deal Friday. The film will premiere at TIFF on Saturday. “Lionheart” marks the first Netflix original film from Nigeria. Nnaji stars with Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie, and Onyeka Onwenu. […]

  • John Fithian CinemaCon

    Movie Theaters Can Co-Exist With Netflix, Filmmakers, Executives Argue

    Netflix has bought worldwide rights to Genevieve Nnaji’s comedy “Lionheart” on the eve of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Netflix announced the deal Friday. The film will premiere at TIFF on Saturday. “Lionheart” marks the first Netflix original film from Nigeria. Nnaji stars with Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie, and Onyeka Onwenu. […]

  • The Nun Movie

    'The Nun' Materializes $12.1 Million in Early International Box Office Launches

    Netflix has bought worldwide rights to Genevieve Nnaji’s comedy “Lionheart” on the eve of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Netflix announced the deal Friday. The film will premiere at TIFF on Saturday. “Lionheart” marks the first Netflix original film from Nigeria. Nnaji stars with Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie, and Onyeka Onwenu. […]

  • Claire Pijman Pays Tribute to Robby

    Claire Pijman on 'Living the Light,’ Her Tribute to Cinematographer Robby Müller

    Netflix has bought worldwide rights to Genevieve Nnaji’s comedy “Lionheart” on the eve of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Netflix announced the deal Friday. The film will premiere at TIFF on Saturday. “Lionheart” marks the first Netflix original film from Nigeria. Nnaji stars with Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie, and Onyeka Onwenu. […]

  • Cooley High - 1975

    AAFCA and TCM Spotlight 'Black Experience on Film' in Monthlong Program

    Netflix has bought worldwide rights to Genevieve Nnaji’s comedy “Lionheart” on the eve of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Netflix announced the deal Friday. The film will premiere at TIFF on Saturday. “Lionheart” marks the first Netflix original film from Nigeria. Nnaji stars with Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie, and Onyeka Onwenu. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad