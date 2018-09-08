Toronto: Juan José Campanella’s ‘The Weasels’ Acquired by Latido Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Latido is bringing onto the Toronto market “Weasels,” the first live-action film from Argentina’s Juan José Campanella since he won a foreign-language Oscar for “The Secret in Their Eyes” in 2010.

Latido will introduce the film to buyers via what Latido head Antonio Saura describes as a “pre-trailer.”

“The Weasels” reunites most of the high-pedigree production team behind “The Secret in Their Eyes:” Campanella’s Buenos Aires label 100 Bares and top Argentine network Telefe, which is a Viacom Intl. Media Networks company, produce the pic, in co-production with Spain’s Tornasol and Argentina’s Jempsa.

“The Weasels” returns Campanella to the semi-comedic mode, but hardly same comic tone, of 2001’s Oscar-nominated “The Son of the Bride.”

Based on an Argentine classic, 1976’s “Los muchachos de antes no usaban arsénico,” and inspired in turn by the spirit of Ealing Studios’ 1950s comedies, “Weasels” turns on a beautiful star from cinema’s golden age and her bad actor husband, who live with the scriptwriter and director of her films in an old mansion. A young couple conspire to pack them off to a retirement home, keeping the estate. The four legends, however, are neither that old nor that foolish.

“Weasels” stars a distinguished, largely-Argentine cast led by Graciela Borges, Oscar Martinez, Luis Brandoni, Clara Lago, Marcos Munstock and Nicolas Francella.