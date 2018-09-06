Toronto: FilmNation Selling ’47 Meters Down 2′ International Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Senior Film and Media Editor

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Entertainment Studios

FilmNation will launch international sales of “47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter” at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, Variety has learned.

Entertainment Studios is retaining domestic rights to the shark thriller and will release the movie in June 2019. The first “47 Meters Down” was a surprise box office smash, grossing $44.3 million on a $5.5 million budget. Entertainment Studios bought the film from Dimension Films, which had initially planned to release it only on VOD.

“47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter” is directed by Johannes Roberts, the filmmaker behind the first movie. He wrote the screenplay with Ernest Riera. The film will be produced by James Harris, Mark Lane, and Robert Jones. All of the men were involved with the initial production.

The first film followed two sisters who get trapped underwater during a diving excursion, where they become the prey of sharks. The survival story starred Mandy Moore and Clarie Holt.

The logline is scant on plot details, but promises “…a gripping sequel that takes the beloved movie monster to new, terrifying depths.” Nearly all international territories are available for purchase.

FilmNation was involved in several movies that will be screening at this year’s festival, including “Life Itself,” “Beautiful Boy,” “Wildlife,” and “Suspiria.”

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Film

  • Playback Podcast: Nicole Kidman on 'Boy

    Listen: Nicole Kidman on 'Boy Erased,' 'Destroyer' and a New Season of 'Big Little Lies'

    FilmNation will launch international sales of “47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter” at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, Variety has learned. Entertainment Studios is retaining domestic rights to the shark thriller and will release the movie in June 2019. The first “47 Meters Down” was a surprise box office smash, grossing $44.3 million on […]

  • Star Is Born First Man Roma

    7 Observations From the Venice Film Festival

    FilmNation will launch international sales of “47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter” at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, Variety has learned. Entertainment Studios is retaining domestic rights to the shark thriller and will release the movie in June 2019. The first “47 Meters Down” was a surprise box office smash, grossing $44.3 million on […]

  • Toronto: FilmNation Selling '47 Meters Down

    Toronto: FilmNation Selling '47 Meters Down 2' International Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

    FilmNation will launch international sales of “47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter” at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, Variety has learned. Entertainment Studios is retaining domestic rights to the shark thriller and will release the movie in June 2019. The first “47 Meters Down” was a surprise box office smash, grossing $44.3 million on […]

  • Adam Venit, Trena VenitPerry Rubenstein Gallery

    Adam Venit Planning to Leave WME

    FilmNation will launch international sales of “47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter” at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, Variety has learned. Entertainment Studios is retaining domestic rights to the shark thriller and will release the movie in June 2019. The first “47 Meters Down” was a surprise box office smash, grossing $44.3 million on […]

  • THE PREDATOR Fox

    Fox Deletes Scene From 'The Predator' With Registered Sex Offender

    FilmNation will launch international sales of “47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter” at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, Variety has learned. Entertainment Studios is retaining domestic rights to the shark thriller and will release the movie in June 2019. The first “47 Meters Down” was a surprise box office smash, grossing $44.3 million on […]

  • Mario Martone poses for photographers at

    Venice: Mario Martone on Island as Seedbed of Change in 'Capri Revolution'

    FilmNation will launch international sales of “47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter” at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, Variety has learned. Entertainment Studios is retaining domestic rights to the shark thriller and will release the movie in June 2019. The first “47 Meters Down” was a surprise box office smash, grossing $44.3 million on […]

  • 'The Nightingale' Review: Jennifer Kent's Shattering

    Venice Film Review: 'The Nightingale'

    FilmNation will launch international sales of “47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter” at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, Variety has learned. Entertainment Studios is retaining domestic rights to the shark thriller and will release the movie in June 2019. The first “47 Meters Down” was a surprise box office smash, grossing $44.3 million on […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad