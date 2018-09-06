Toronto: FilmNation Selling ’47 Meters Down 2′ International Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

FilmNation will launch international sales of “47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter” at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, Variety has learned.

Entertainment Studios is retaining domestic rights to the shark thriller and will release the movie in June 2019. The first “47 Meters Down” was a surprise box office smash, grossing $44.3 million on a $5.5 million budget. Entertainment Studios bought the film from Dimension Films, which had initially planned to release it only on VOD.

“47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter” is directed by Johannes Roberts, the filmmaker behind the first movie. He wrote the screenplay with Ernest Riera. The film will be produced by James Harris, Mark Lane, and Robert Jones. All of the men were involved with the initial production.

The first film followed two sisters who get trapped underwater during a diving excursion, where they become the prey of sharks. The survival story starred Mandy Moore and Clarie Holt.

The logline is scant on plot details, but promises “…a gripping sequel that takes the beloved movie monster to new, terrifying depths.” Nearly all international territories are available for purchase.

FilmNation was involved in several movies that will be screening at this year’s festival, including “Life Itself,” “Beautiful Boy,” “Wildlife,” and “Suspiria.”