Oscar-Winner Ewa Puszczyńska Sets Up NEM Corp. With Klaudia Śmieja, Jan Naszewski

Team's credits include 'Ida,' 'Cold War,' 'High Life'

Pawel Pawlikowski "Cold War"

Ewa Puszczyńska, the producer behind Pawel Pawlikowski’s Oscar-winner “Ida” and the director’s Cannes best director award winner and Toronto Film Festival entry “Cold War,” is setting up a new production company, NEM Corp., with Klaudia Śmieja, the producer of Claire Denis’ Toronto film “High Life” and Agnieszka Holland’s upcoming “Gareth Jones,” and sales agent Jan Naszewski’s New Europe Film Sales.

NEM Corp. intends to attract “prestigious international film projects” to Poland, both as co-productions and service work, as well as develop projects of its own with top Polish talent. The company, which is already working on a slate of projects, wants to take advantage of the 30% tax incentive newly introduced by the Polish parliament as well as the soft money and private funding opportunities available in Poland.

Puszczyńska co-produced Robert Schwentke’s “The Captain” and Rezo Gigineishvili’s Berlinale-selected “Hostages,” and works as an expert for the Torino Film Lab. Śmieja co-produced some of the most successful Polish minority co-productions of recent years, such as Anne Fontaine’s “The Innocents,” Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurdsson’s “Under the Tree” and Babis Makridis’ “Pity.”

New Europe Film Sales, run by Naszewski and Katarzyna Siniarska, handled films such as Grimur Hakonarson’s “Rams,” which won Cannes’ Un Certain Regard in 2015, Tomasz Wasilewski’s 2016 Silver Bear winner “United States of Love,” Venice and Toronto-selected “Under the Tree,” 2017 Berlinale best debut “Summer 1993” by Carla Simon, and 2017 Locarno best actor winner “Winter Brothers” by Hlynur Palmason.

“The group hopes to use its combined resources and international and domestic position to become a leading European production outlet and a go-to address for top international partners and local talents,” the company said in a statement.

New Europe will enter projects not only as a sales agent but also as a co-producer, especially on the films by directors discovered by the label.

Representatives of the company will attend Venice, Telluride and Toronto to discuss projects with partners.

